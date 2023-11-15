Headlines

Virat Kohli hits 50th century, overtakes Tendulkar, becomes first batter in ODI history to achieve this feat

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi condemns Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

7 Indian states with highest per capita income

8 Bollywood blockbusters Priyanka Chopra rejected

Most 50+ scores in a World Cup edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

Nana Patekar slaps fan: Govinda case is reminder actor may face huge fine, jail time if victim presses charges

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

All of you must be wondering about some best deals on Amazon for various categories. Here are some of the best tracksuit that you shouldn't misss.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We all want to maintain our healthy lifestyle and work balance. Embrace the spectrum of winter fashion, with earthy browns, navy blues, fiery reds and vibrant greens. Add layers of texture like wool scarves and chunky knit beanies to jazz up your outfit. Winter attire can be an opportunity to express individuality, proving that even the coldest months can be a celebration of style and warmth. Then check out these amazing deals on Amazon, which has the best collection of tracksuits from brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma.

Nike Men's tracksuit

Get your fitness onto next level with Nike tracksuit. That won't make you uncomfortable whether it is for running or jogging.

Buy Now on Amazon

Adidas tracksuit

A perfect choice to carry for your fitness.Adidas has always been its customers favorite then whether it's shoes, tracksuit we always prefer it. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Puma tracksuit

Get this black and white pair of tracksuit. That will be your perfect fitness campanion. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    World Diabetes Day 2023 theme, significance: Key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

    When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

    PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

    One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

    This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE