Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress decimated in Hindi Heartland, Telangana lone spark of joy for party

Viral video: Schoolboy's epic dance to Uttarakhandi song delights social media, watch

Make your devices look brand new with best gadgets cleaning kits on Amazon

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Meet Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, CM post front-runner

Lifestyle

Make your devices look brand new with best gadgets cleaning kits on Amazon

Explore the best collection of gadgets cleaning kits on Amazon and keep your devices sparkling clean. Say goodbye to dust and smudges by experiencing the ultimate cleaning power

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Gadget cleaning kits help to keep your devices clean and free from dust, fingerprints, and smudges. This not only improves their appearance but also helps to maintain their performance and longevity. These kits usually come with specialised cleaning solutions and tools that are safe to use on various surfaces, ensuring that you don't damage your devices. 

Tukzer Multifunctional 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit At Rs 499

  • It includes a cleaning pen, mini brush, flocking sponge brush, high-density soft brush, cleaning spray bottle, fibre swab, key-cap puller, phone holder, and washable fibre fleece flannelette
  • The multifunctional cleaning pen with a mini brush and metal pen tip can easily clean stubborn dust from earphones
  • The cleaning spray with fibre fleece cloth instantly cleans screen stains and fingerprints
  • It's perfect for cleaning various electronic products like earphones, phones, computers, cameras, keyboards, and tablets.

Portronics Clean M Multifunctional 8-in-1 Gadget Cleaning Kit At Rs 449

  • This handy tool can be used to clean smartphones, tablets, cameras, smartwatches, speakers, keyboards, earbuds, and more. It's like having a cleaning superhero for all your electronic devices
  • The clean M, which is part of the kit, has three tips with different shapes and brushes, these brushes can reach every edge and gap on your device, ensuring a thorough clean
  • It even comes with a plush cotton swab, soft density mini brush, and a cleaning brush for precise cleaning. 

DailyObjects 5 in 1 Capsule Gadget Cleaning Tool Kit At Rs 799

  • This top-rated cleaning kit comes with a variety of versatile tools, including a stainless steel tip, micro bristle brush, soft cotton swab, and two types of high-quality bristle brushes
  • It's made from durable ABS and stainless steel materials, so you can trust it to protect and safely clean your valuable electronics
  • The pen nib-inspired stainless steel tip allows you to target debris build-up in even the most intricate corners of your devices and it is perfect for cleaning earbuds sound tubes, microphone holes, and meshes, ensuring a hygienic and like-new experience.

