Get trendy with half moon bags: Discover the latest fashion must have

Half moon bags are not only trendy but also super versatile. You can easily pair them with different outfits and they add a unique touch to your style and they are spacious enough to carry all your essentials while still looking stylish. You'll definitely stand out with a half moon bag.

It's handcrafted with premium PU and lined with polyester, and features a chic solid colour and a magnetic flap closure

The gold-tone hardware and elegant trims add a luxe touch

With dimensions of 7.7x2x8 inches, this bag has separate compartments for your essentials like mobile, charger, sanitizer, mask, wallet, and more

The bag comes with a 6-month warranty for manufacturing defects.

It's made of faux leather, and it has a stylish croc pattern that makes it perfect for any occasion

The bag is 30x26x6 cm in size

It features a zipper closure, one main compartment, and two internal pockets to help you organise your items

The shoulder strap is adjustable for your comfort

The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it over the shoulder, across your body, or simply carry it by hand

Crafted from PU leather, it features a comfortable, reinforced faux leather shoulder strap

With dimensions of H 14 x W 6.5 x L 20 cm, it's the perfect size for daily essentials like your phone, a small wallet, cash, and makeup items.

This women's sling bag is crafted from high-quality Jacquard fabric, which is sturdy, long-lasting, and has a structured texture that resists wrinkles, making it perfect for daily and office use

The bag's interior is lined with premium cotton, and its hardware is top-notch, ensuring strength and durability

To keep it looking its best, just wipe it with a clean, dry cloth when needed.

