Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Lifestyle

Amazon's best-selling suitcases under Rs 5000

Get ready to plan a new journey with these best-selling suitcases available on Amazon.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Get ready to plan a new trip with these amazing trolley bags. With these suitcases, you don't even realize that you have so much stuff. So don't worry about anything. The deals are exclusively on Amazon. Hurry up! Don't miss it, check them out quickly.

Safari Thorium trolley bag

A scratch and premium quality that will make your travelling comfortable. Divided into compartments so that you don't need any space problems. It has a three-year warranty. 

Skybags Tropper trolley bag

A scratch-resistant blue-white colour Skybags trolley bag. That will have spacious space to keep small or big utilities. Available in four different colours. For your security, a number lock is provided. 

Uppercase trolley bag

A lightweight bag that won't make uncomfortable you. Try the Uppercase trolley bag that will be available with a 24 per cent discount. 

