Get rid of white hair naturally using homemade pomegranate oil: Know benefits, recipe here

This homemade pomegranate hair oil can help you get rid of white hair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Homemade pomegranate hair oil to naturally darken white hair | Photo: Pixabay

Those will grey hair often go through the dilemma to dye their hair black. Most hair colours result in turning the hair brown. Also, the longevity of these hair colours is very less. To get rid of the grey hair and permanently bring colour to their hair, you can try homemade pomegranate hair oil. This helps to darken hair naturally and has more side effects. 

Not only does this colour your hair, this oil even helps to improve hair growth and reduces hair fall. Ajwain, which is added to the oil has antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral properties, which improve hair growth.

This recipe can be very beneficial for dry and lifeless hair. This oil also has the properties of coconut, which works to moisturize the hair and locks the moisture in the hair, due to which the hair becomes healthy and shiny.

Pomegranate hair oil: Recipe

Mix raw amla, kalonji, curry leaves, beetroot, hibiscus flowers, celery, and henna leaves in coconut oil and cook on low flame. When the leaves and seeds wither and turn black, filter this oil and let it cool down.  ash your hair properly before applying the oil. Do not wash your hair for at least 36 hours after applying this oil. 

