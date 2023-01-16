Know how to get rid of intense headache in seconds: Causes and prevention here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
There can be multiple reasons behind headaches. It can be due to tension, dehydration, lack of sleep, migraine, or in some cases even some serious health issues. Headaches can also be triggered by poor lifestyle choices. While there are many medicines available in the market to reduce headaches but frequent intake of such medicines can lead to long-term health issues.
Experts suggest that to treat a headache, it is also important to identify what triggered it and then apply the correct technique to help cure it.
Headache: Causes
- Poor posture
- Bright lights
- Pent-up anger
- Dehydration
- Fragrance allergies
- Grinding teeth
- Excessive caffeine and alcohol
- Certain foods
- Hormonal changes
- Overuse of medication
How to massage?
To get rid of a headache in seconds, here are some steps to follow:
- Locate the masseter muscle right beneath your cheekbone with your fingers
- Gently massage the area inwards and downwards
- While gently maintaining the pressure and opening and closing your mouth.
Headache: Prevention
- Drink water: Dehydration is a major cause of headaches, hence, it is advisable to drink enough amount of water every day.
- Get proper sleep: Disruption in your sleep pattern or lesser hours of sleep causes tiredness and also carries forwards the stress to the next day. To wake up energised and rejuvenated, it is essential to get six to eight hours of sleep.
- Eat healthy food: The food that we eat affects our health in many ways. If you skip a meal or eat junk frequently, it can cause a lack of nutrition in your body. So having a properly balanced meal is very important.
- Try to reduce screen timing: Today, people are heavily dependent on computers for any sort of work which automatically compels them to spend at least eight to nine hours in front of the screen. This is now added to the time we spend watching movies or scrolling through social media. Long hours of exposure to computer screens increases stress in our eyes ultimately leading to headaches. So, it is better to reduce the screen timing.
- Exercise regularly: Exercising keeps you fit, and in shape, and it also helps to release bodily tension and freshens our minds and body.