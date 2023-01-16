Know how to get rid of intense headache in seconds: Causes and prevention here

Know how to get rid of intense headache in seconds| Photo: Pixabay

There can be multiple reasons behind headaches. It can be due to tension, dehydration, lack of sleep, migraine, or in some cases even some serious health issues. Headaches can also be triggered by poor lifestyle choices. While there are many medicines available in the market to reduce headaches but frequent intake of such medicines can lead to long-term health issues.

Experts suggest that to treat a headache, it is also important to identify what triggered it and then apply the correct technique to help cure it.

Headache: Causes

Poor posture

Bright lights

Pent-up anger

Dehydration

Fragrance allergies

Grinding teeth

Excessive caffeine and alcohol

Certain foods

Hormonal changes

Overuse of medication

How to massage?

To get rid of a headache in seconds, here are some steps to follow:

Locate the masseter muscle right beneath your cheekbone with your fingers

Gently massage the area inwards and downwards

While gently maintaining the pressure and opening and closing your mouth.

Headache: Prevention