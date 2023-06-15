Get ready with Alia Bhatt: Actress demonstrates quick makeup look for Gucci dinner event in Korea

Alia Bhatt's irresponsible packing caused problems on her trip to Seoul. On Wednesday, the actress shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel in which she demonstrated how she did her own makeup for the Gucci event in Seoul last month.

Alia flew to Seoul, South Korea, last month to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event. She was accompanied by a number of South Korean superstars, including K-pop singer and actress IU, Shin Min-ah, and Hanni from New Jeans.

Alia acknowledged doing her own hair and makeup for the event in the most recent vlog. She realised she had overlooked many items which were important for the evening, and this discovery made the entire process a "true struggle" for her. She was able to put together a straightforward yet chic look for the evening, nevertheless. Alia also seemed to have a cold throughout the process.

Alia looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble, and black stiletto heels, and carried a transparent handbag to the Gucci Cruise 2023 event, which caught everyone's attention and became a part of a discussion. Her shot with Dakota Johnson and IU was one of many that became popular and went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Darnon. She will be also seen in Karan Johar's derectorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas lined up for 2024.