Get ready to make a statement with fashionable men's ethnic wears on Amazon

Amazon has bought an amazing range of men’s ethnic wear to elevate your wardrobe and step up your style game in this wedding season.

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Buying ethnic wear is a great way to embrace and celebrate our rich cultural heritage while looking stylish and dapper. Ethnic wear for men offers a unique blend of traditional aesthetics and modern fashion, allowing you to make a bold and confident statement wherever you go. Whether it's for special occasions, weddings, festivals, or just to add a touch of elegance to your everyday style, men's ethnic wear is truly versatile. So go ahead and explore the amazing variety of ethnic wear exclusively available on Amazon. 

VASTRAMAY Men's Cream Cotton Silk Blend Kurta, Ethnic Jacket and Pyjama Set At Rs 1,999

  • This jacket kurta set is made from a cotton silk blend fabric, which gives it a nice texture and it's designed to be medium length and have a regular fit
  • When it comes to sizing, our kurtas are slightly more relaxed compared to regular shirts and if you have a heavier abdomen compared to your chest, it's recommended to go one size bigger for a better fit
  • This jacket kurta set can be styled in different ways, it's not just limited to being a kurta pyjama. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Logass Men's Silk Blend Kurta Pyjama Set At Rs 1,795

  • This kurta pajama set is made from a silk blend material
  •  It's a full sleeve kurta that hits at the knee. In the package, you'll get one kurta and one pyjama
  • To find your correct size, just refer to the attached size chart and look at the chest size measurement. 

Buy Now on Amazon


VASTRAMAY Men's Cotton Blend Sherwani Set At Rs 1,639

  • It's medium length and has a regular fit, similar to a regular shirt, to find your size, just check the chest dimension in the size char
  • If your chest round measurement is 38 inches, you should go for a 38 (Medium) size Kurta, which will have a garment ready chest measurement of 42 inches
  • When it comes to washing, we recommend dry cleaning or a cold light wash for best results. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Veera Paridhaan Men's Banarasi Full Sleeve Printed Long Straight Kurta At Rs 899

  • This kurta is made of Banarasi fabric, which gives it a beautiful and unique look
  • It has full sleeves and a long length, perfect for a stylish and elegant appearance
  •  The mandarin neck adds a touch of sophistication, and the floral pattern adds a pop of colour and charm
  • This straight style kurta is proudly made in India.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

