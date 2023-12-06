Headlines

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

Get more warmer with these woolen socks on Amazon

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

Get more warmer with these woolen socks on Amazon

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

8 benefits of eating popcorn 

9 Indian states with highest cyber crimes against women

Captains who have won U-19 Cricket World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Get more warmer with these woolen socks on Amazon

As the season is changing, we all want to upgrade our wardrobe. Then whether it's footwear or clothing collection. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the season is changing, we all want to upgrade our wardrobe. Then whether it's footwear or clothing collection. We need to stock or restock them. Then Amazon has come up with its best range of socks that you shouldn't miss. Check them out quickly. 

Hush Puppies women's cotton socks

Buy Hush Puppies women's cotton socks on Amazon

* It comes with set of four colours

Buy Now on Amazon

Jockey women's cotton socks

Buy Jockey women's cotton socks exclusively on Amazon

* It is made low ankle so that you keep all day comfortable

Buy Now on Amazon

ANCHOR Women's cotton socks

* Buy ANCHOR Women's cotton socks featured at Amazon 

* The grip is made soft so that you can remain comfortable all day long 

Buy Now on Amazon

Supersox women's cotton socks

Buy Supersox women's cotton socks on Amazon

* Available in every size so don't worry 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Best GPT-4 AI Writers With SERP Analysis and Fact Checking

    90-30-50 meal plan: Know health benefits, side effects of this diet method

    Delhi-NCR news: Noida woman put under ‘digital arrest’, duped over Rs 11 lakh

    Visionary Leader and Real Estate Luminary: Atul Chordia

    Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious recliners on Amazon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

    5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

    Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE