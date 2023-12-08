Get flawless lashes all day with waterproof mascaras on Amazon: No smudging or smearing

Enhance your look with these intense black mascaras available on Amazon under Rs 500. Grab the deal now and promote and lash health.

Buying mascara is such a game-changer for your makeup routine. With so many options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect mascara that suits your needs and preferences. It's always exciting to explore different brands and formulas to see which one works best for you.

The Plum Eye-Swear-By Volume Mascara instantly adds volume, length, and curl to your lashes

Its intense black color is buildable, adding just the right amount of drama

It includes a hint of Camellia Seed Oil for moisturizing and hydrating your lashes

The special hourglass brush maximizes the mascara's impact, creating a stunning effect on your lashes.

It provides volume, thanks to its wax coating and special bristles that reach every lash from the lash line to the tip

It gives a 75% curled effect with a thick pad and lasts three times longer with its 18-hour formula

The unique anti-clump applicator brush separates each lash while curling them, avoiding any clumpy or messy look

It's ophthalmologist tested and suitable for wearing with contact lenses, making it perfect for all-day wear.

This mascara gives you intensely black, beautifully lifted, and fluttery lashes

It's a waterproof, long-lasting mascara that stays on all day

It's enriched with jojoba oil and conditioning waxes, designed to thicken and moisturise your lashes.

This mascara is waterproof, so no worries about smudging or smearing, your lashes will look flawless

The Magneteyes Curl Xtreme Mascara gives an instant lift to straight or droopy lashes, and It's quick-drying and lightweight for comfortable long-hour wear

It's packed with Jojoba and Vitamin B to boost lash health and beauty.

