Get flawless lashes all day with waterproof mascaras on Amazon: No smudging or smearing

Enhance your look with these intense black mascaras available on Amazon under Rs 500. Grab the deal now and promote and lash health.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Buying mascara is such a game-changer for your makeup routine. With so many options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect mascara that suits your needs and preferences. It's always exciting to explore different brands and formulas to see which one works best for you. 

Plum Eye-Swear-By Volume Mascara At Rs 353

  • The Plum Eye-Swear-By Volume Mascara instantly adds volume, length, and curl to your lashes
  •  Its intense black color is buildable, adding just the right amount of drama
  • It includes a hint of Camellia Seed Oil for moisturizing and hydrating your lashes
  •  The special hourglass brush maximizes the mascara's impact, creating a stunning effect on your lashes. 

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof, Black At Rs 490

  • It provides volume, thanks to its wax coating and special bristles that reach every lash from the lash line to the tip
  •  It gives a 75% curled effect with a thick pad and lasts three times longer with its 18-hour formula
  •  The unique anti-clump applicator brush separates each lash while curling them, avoiding any clumpy or messy look
  • It's ophthalmologist tested and suitable for wearing with contact lenses, making it perfect for all-day wear. 

SUGAR POP Waterproof Mascara At Rs 319

  • This mascara gives you intensely black, beautifully lifted, and fluttery lashes
  •  It's a waterproof, long-lasting mascara that stays on all day
  • It's enriched with jojoba oil and conditioning waxes, designed to thicken and moisturise your lashes. 

FACES CANADA Magneteyes Curl Xtreme Mascara At Rs 314

  • This mascara is waterproof, so no worries about smudging or smearing, your lashes will look flawless
  • The Magneteyes Curl Xtreme Mascara gives an instant lift to straight or droopy lashes, and It's quick-drying and lightweight for comfortable long-hour wear
  •  It's packed with Jojoba and Vitamin B to boost lash health and beauty. 

