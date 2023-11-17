Get fit and track your progress with these amazing weight machine on Amazon, get up to 70% off

Explore the great deals on weight machine only on Amazon and unlock the great offers

Amazon has brought an incredible range of weight machines with great features so that you can take control of your fitness journey. Grab the deal now.

Get up to 69% off on this weight machine

This weighing scale provides accurate measurements in pounds or kilograms, up to 400 lb/180 Kg, just remember to disregard the first reading as it's the calibration reading

The Dr Trust Platinum rechargeable weighing scale also shows the atmospheric temperature in degrees centigrade, it has a micro-USB port for convenient charging through a laptop, tablet, or other compatible sources

With high-precision gauge sensors, this scale delivers results with 0.2 lb/3 oz accuracy, the LCD screen is easy to read, especially with the blue backlight

It automatically turns off when you step off or leave it at rest for a few minutes, saving battery power.

Buy Now on Amazon

Get flat 70% off on this weight machine

It has a sleek and curvy design with smooth corners and curved edges to prevent any accidental injuries or damages, you can use this smart body weight machine at home, the gym, or even in clinics

This BMI weighing scale is packed with features, it can measure 13 essential body parameters, including body weight, body mass index (BMI), visceral fat, body water percentage, lean body mass, muscle mass, bone mass, protein percentage, basal metabolic obesity and it provides more accurate and reliable readings compared to body fat callipers

It automatically connects via Bluetooth and fetches your data into the app, you can monitor your vitals and health report right on your phone. Just scan the QR code from the manual to download the app.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Smart APP for this scale can show you 13 parameters including body weight, BMI, Body fat rate, muscle rate, water, bone mass, BMR, visceral fat, protein rate, body age, standard weight, body fat, weight without fat, muscle mass, and the amount of protein.

The scale is built with 4 high-precision sensors, so you can trust that the results are accurate

The LCD screen is easy to read, and it displays the measurements with a 100 gram accuracy resolution

To make things even more convenient, this scale has bluetooth connectivity and a compatible iOS and android app.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Healthgenie smart scale is amazing! It measures 18 body metrics, including Body Weight, Body Mass Index, BFR, Muscle Rate, Body Water %, BMR, Protein Rate, Metabolic Age, Visceral Fat Index, Subcutaneous fat, Bone Mass, Standards Weight, Weight Control, Fat Mass, Weight Without Fat, Muscle Mass, Protein Mass, and Obesity Level

To make tracking your progress easier, you can pair the smart weighing machine with a fitness app via Bluetooth, this way, you can conveniently monitor your daily progress, store data for up to 8 users, and stay on top of your goals

For accurate results, make sure to place the weight machine on a hard and flat surface, it's best to weigh yourself in the morning, before eating or drinking, and with minimal or no clothing

The body fat analyzer is fully automatic, with 4 high precision sensors and sensitive electrodes, this ensures accurate and consistent body composition analysis, it also has convenient features like auto ON/OFF, auto-calibration, low battery, and overload indication.

Buy Now on Amazon