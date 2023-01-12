Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Get fit and lose weight with skipping: The fun, full-body and convenient cardio workout

Skipping is a fun, full-body workout for weight loss and fitness.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Get fit and lose weight with skipping: The fun, full-body and convenient cardio workout
Get fit and lose weight with skipping: The fun, full-body and convenient cardio workout

Skipping, also known as jump rope, is a simple and effective way to lose weight and improve overall fitness. Not only is it a cardiovascular workout, but it also engages multiple muscle groups throughout the body, making it a full-body workout.

One of the main benefits of skipping is that it is a high-intensity, calorie-burning exercise. According to the American Council on Exercise, an average person can burn up to 13 calories per minute while skipping. This makes it an efficient way to lose weight and get in shape. Additionally, skipping is a weight-bearing exercise, which helps to build bone density and strengthen the bones.

Skipping is also a low-impact exercise, which means it is easy on the joints and suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. It is also a great option for people recovering from injuries, as it can be modified to suit individual needs and fitness goals.

Also read: Uncover the power of chia seeds: A nutrient-rich superfood for optimal health

One of the best things about skipping is that it can be done anywhere, at any time. All you need is a jump rope and a little bit of space. This makes it an easy and convenient way to fit exercise into your busy schedule. It can be done in the park, at home, or even at the office.

Skipping is also a great way to improve overall fitness. It engages the legs, arms, and core, which helps to tone and strengthen the muscles. It also improves coordination, balance, and agility. It can be a challenging workout, but it's also fun and can be done to music.

To get the most out of skipping, it is important to start slowly and build up gradually. Begin with short intervals of skipping and gradually increase the duration and intensity as you become more comfortable. It's also important to use proper form when skipping to prevent injury.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the day: Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff set new airport look, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in black
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.