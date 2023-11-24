Headlines

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Upgrade your bathing experience and long lasting performance with the amazing selection of immersion rods available on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Buying an immersion rod for water heating is a practical and cost-effective solution. With an immersion rod, you can enjoy hot water whenever you need it, whether it's for a hot bath or making hot drinks. It is a convenient and efficient way to meet your daily hot water needs and immersion rods are easy to use and maintain. So go ahead and get yourself an immersion rod. Get the deal on Amazon now. 

Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater At Rs 774

  • This immersion rod comes with a nickel plating that helps resist corrosion
  • It has an efficient heating element for quick heat transfer
  • The power is 1500 watts, and it operates at a voltage of 220-230 volts with a frequency of 50 Hz AC
  • It also has a touch protection cover and a sturdy bucket hook and the 3-pin modelled plug is ISI-marked for safety.

Buy Now on Amazon


Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Rod Heater At Rs 744

  • This immersion rod has a power of 1500 watts, which means it can heat up water quickly

  •  It also comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind knowing that the product is covered

  • The water-proof sealed terminals ensure safety and longevity, additionally, the plastic handle helps prevent shocks and rust. In the package, you'll find the immersion rod itself, an instruction manual, and a warranty card. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Crompton IHL 251 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater At Rs 625

  • The package includes 1 unit of the Crompton Immersion Water Heater, along with an instructions manual and a warranty card
  • The immersion water heater is made of copper, ensuring efficient heating
  • It operates at a voltage of 240, and the item length is 35 centimeters. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Rico IRPRO 1000w Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater At Rs 799

  • With its specially designed copper metal and stainless steel heating element, you can enjoy super fast and uninterrupted heating
  • It's completely safe due to advanced Japanese technology and features a bigger head and rust-proof ABS plastic body with a hook for easy operation and a better grip
  • The high-quality nickel-plated anti-corrosive material ensures durability
  • This immersion rod is 100% shock-proof and consumes less energy, making it a cost-effective choice for water heating. 

Buy Now on Amazon

