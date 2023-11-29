Headlines

Get comfy bean bags exclusively on Amazon

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Explore the latest trends in TV unit design

This is the most expensive plant, also known as 'Red Gold,' that can turn you into a millionaire

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Explore the latest trends in TV unit design

This is the most expensive plant, also known as 'Red Gold,' that can turn you into a millionaire

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Gujarat Titans should buy

Batters with most centuries in T20

10 Indian films that sold most tickets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Get comfy bean bags exclusively on Amazon

If you are wondering to get some elegant and comfortable look in your home. Bean bags are the most comfortable then whether in your living room or bedroom. So here are the best deals and offers available on Amazon. That you shouldn't miss. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are wondering to get some elegant and comfortable look in your home. Bean bags are the most comfortable then whether in your living room or bedroom. So here are the best deals and offers available on Amazon. That you shouldn't miss. 

Kushuvi 4XL bean bag 

Experience the soft and comfortable chair with Kushuvi bean bag. A beige colour that will be not making a bad combination with the wall. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Wakefit 4XL Bean bag

Explore the elegant and sophistication look with Wakefit Bean bag. That will be a perfect option for the one who loves to watch movies or play movies. It won't be making back problem to you. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Swiner 4XL bean bag

Decorate your living room with Swiner bean bag. If you are coming tired from office then this bean bag will make you relaxed. Get this quickly.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

    Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

    ‘Silence...': Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram story leaves netizens confused, unfollows Mumbai Indians

    Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

    Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE