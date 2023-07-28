Headlines

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

Flight Deals: Get cheapest flight tickets from India to abroad

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

Flight Deals: Get cheapest flight tickets from India to abroad

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

10 superfoods that are healthy for your liver

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Lifestyle

Flight Deals: Get cheapest flight tickets from India to abroad

Check out the cheapest flight ticket deals on international trips available for you on Skyscanner. Cheapest flight tickets deals from India to abroad, Cheap flight tickets to Dubai, Cheap flight tickets to Singapore, Cheapest flight tickets outside India. Best Hotel deals on Skyscanner.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Are you one of those who have big plans to visit your favourite destination but never go ahead with it because of the expensive flight tickets? Don't worry now, as we are here to help you in finding the cheapest flight tickets to make your travel convenient and more budget friendly. Booking flight tickets for travelling outside India with prices meeting your expectations is difficult to find. Your dream to travel abroad is mostly put on hold after seeing the jacked up prices of flight tickets. But now whether you’re travelling solo or with friends and family, we have got it covered for you by finding these amazing cheap flight tickets from Skyscanner.

So travellers what are you waiting for? Start packing your bags soon with zero worries about the price as we bring you the cheapest flight ticket deals for travelling your favourite destination.

Bangkok flight tickets starting from Rs 11,000

Now get ready to experience the world famous massages in Bangkok’s spas with just one click away to take off. These are the cheapest flight ticket deals for flying to Bangkok and also check out some amazing hotel deals to make your stay more comfy and delightful.

Travel to Singapore with flight tickets starting from Rs 14,000

Now explore the garden city of Singapore with cheap flight tickets arriving your way. Singapore is one of the cleanest countries in the world and is filled with tourist spots for you to visit. Whether you are searching for the best, fastest or cheapest flight tickets , Skyscanner has got it all covered for you and also offers some of the best deals on hotels as well.

Flights to Kathmandu starting from Rs 13,000

For people who have a small budget on travelling, then Kathmandu is the place for you to explore. Whether it's the transport or accommodation, Kathmandu is here to provide them at reasonable prices. Also if you’re a foodie, this place has got some delicious local street food at cheap rates. So get into the airplane soon by checking out the cheapest flight ticket deals flying to Kathmandu. At the same, here are some recommended Kathmandu hotels for a comfy stay throughout your travel.

Dubai welcomes you with flight tickets starting from 18,000

Well, get ready to explore the ultramodern architecture of Dubai and its cheapest flight tickets with just one click to take off. Whether it's the ultra large skyscrapers or the sky touching Burj Khalifa, Skyscanner is here to make your travel less expensive and more thrilling. So, don’t wait anymore and check out the best and cheapest flight ticket deals flying to Dubai and the recommended hotel deals as well.

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links. The pricing and offers mentioned above are subject to change.)

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

Maharashtra weather update: Light showers in Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE