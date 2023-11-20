Headlines

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Get best deals on side tables at Amazon: Check offers here

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

Get best deals on side tables at Amazon: Check offers here

Buy these adjustable and convenient side tables now at affordable prices. Grab the best deals quickly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Amazon has always been customers' favourite whether it is their quality or affordability. As the Great Indian Festival has just ended, there are many deals available that you can see. If you have to go out of your bed every time to take any of your things. Then have a look at bedside tables that make a convenient option for you. They will give a special corner to your house. It will give you a spacious space in your room. We have shortlisted some branded bedside tables that will add a touch of elegance. 

Solimo Wood Bedside table

* Buy Solimo wood bedside table exclusively on Amazon

* Its smooth edges are made in a way to give an aesthetic look

* It will transform your room into a vibrant atmosphere

Device Bas Bedside drawer

* Buy device bas bedisde drawer with a discount of 37 per cent

* It's white colour will give a modern touch 

* You can store all your small things in this

King Wood Enterprises wooden side table

* Buy wood enterprises wooden side table with a discount of 58 per cent

* An elegant look 

* A light and neutral brown colour that will add a touch of sophistication

GFH Solid Sheesham bedside table

Buy GFH sheesham bedside table exclusively on Amazon with a discount of 50 per cent

* A classy sheesham bedside table that will definitely create a modern look

* It will give an elegant style

