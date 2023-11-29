Headlines

Get a youthful glow with smart and premium face massagers on Amazon

Say goodbye to stress and hello to a refreshed face with a great range of face massagers available on Amazon and unlock the secret to a firm and smooth complexion.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Face massagers not only help to rejuvenate and tighten the skin, but it also provides a soothing and pampering experience and having the convenience of using it at home whenever you want is a real game-changer.

House of Beauty 3D Face Massager At Rs 1,954

  • It's not just about relaxation, but it also helps define your cheeks and sculpt your jawline and it can relieve body pain and tone those flabby arm muscles
  • It's great for neck pain and de-knotting, as well as providing relief for foot and calf muscle pain
  • The focused acupressure can work wonders for targeted pain relief, while also reducing tension in your neck and facial muscles. 

HANNEA® Facial Massager At Rs 1,199

  • It uses positive and negative charge ion technology to deeply cleanse your skin, removing oil, dirt, and cosmetics from your pores
  • The red light promotes collagen and elastic protein production, moisturising your skin and reducing wrinkles and the blue light repairs and soothes your skin, firming pores and improving acne while balancing water and oil levels
  • The EMS micro-current feature stimulates your facial muscles, improving firmness, elasticity, and reducing edema, over time, it can help reduce wrinkles and enhance your facial contour, leaving your skin in its best state. 

iGRiD 3D Face Massager with Microcurrent Technology At Rs 2,099

  • It has a cool setting that provides a refreshing experience for relaxation and relief and if you prefer some gentle heat, it also offers a heat setting that promotes comfort and therapeutic benefits by increasing blood circulation and inducing relaxation
  • You can customise your massages with its 5 adjustable intensity levels to suit your preferences and needs, it's great that this massager targets multiple concerns like facial care and body care and it can help with pulling and lifting your skin, activating skin cells, improving blood circulation, and speeding up skin metabolism
  • It's portable and lightweight, so you can use it on the go! It's suitable for all skin types too. 

HOUZAIDE WORLD OF WELLNESS & CARE Smart Face Massager Device At Rs 2,799

  • It uses various massage methods like EMS to promote cell movement, tighten and soothe facial muscles, and reduce wrinkles on your face and neck and it can even help improve facial puffiness and increase facial elasticity, giving you those perfect facial lines and a V-shaped face. 
  • This device has multiple massage methods with 4 modes and 3 TENS strength levels, it uses low-frequency magnetic therapy, photo rejuvenation therapy, and hot compress physiotherapy and the low-frequency magnetic therapy stimulates your subcutaneous tissue, activates collagen activity, and tightens your skin
  • The 180° rounded corner design is precisely matched to the curvature of your chin, ensuring a comfortable fit. 

