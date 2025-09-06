Genelia Deshmukh steals show in brown lehenga with a hand-painted kalamkari dupatta

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
LIFESTYLE
Genelia Deshmukh stunned in a brown lehenga paired with a hand-painted Kalamkari dupatta, blending elegance with tradition. The earthy tones, artisanal craftsmanship, and minimal styling made her outfit a perfect example of sustainable ethnic fashion done right.
Genelia Deshmukh has always been a style icon who blends grace with contemporary elegance. Known for her cheerful charm and timeless fashion sense, she recently stunned in a brown lehenga paired with a hand-painted Kalamkari dupatta, proving once again why she remains a favourite among ethnic fashion lovers.
Genelia’s choice of a rich brown lehenga showcased understated elegance, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication. The earthy tone of the lehenga made it versatile, suitable for festive occasions, weddings, or cultural celebrations. What elevated the look was the Kalamkari dupatta, hand-painted with traditional motifs, reflecting India’s rich textile heritage.
Kalamkari, an ancient art form that involves freehand drawing and natural dyes, added an artisanal charm to her outfit. The dupatta was not just a fashion accessory but a piece of wearable art. Its detailed hand-painted motifs and earthy hues beautifully complemented the lehenga, making it the highlight of her ensemble.
Genelia kept her styling minimal yet chic, letting the outfit do the talking. She opted for statement earrings and subtle makeup, creating a look that was elegant and effortless. Her natural glow and radiant smile further enhanced the ethnic vibe of the ensemble.
Genelia Deshmukh’s brown lehenga with hand-painted Kalamkari dupatta is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a celebration of Indian tradition, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. With her impeccable styling, she has once again set a benchmark for ethnic fashion lovers who want to keep it classic yet contemporary.
