Genelia D’Souza turns heads in a minimal hand-painted Picchika saree worth Rs...

LIFESTYLE
Genelia D’Souza stuns in a minimal hand-painted Picchika saree in soft ivory hues.
Genelia D’Souza recently caught attention for her understated yet striking appearance in a hand-painted Picchika saree. The actor’s outfit detail, from the fabric to the accessories, came together to create a look rooted in tradition while still feeling fresh and modern. The saree is priced at Rs 29,500.
Genelia wore a custom Picchika saree crafted on a soft ivory base. The saree was adorned with delicate, hand-painted floral motifs in soothing shades of blue and green. These flowers appeared to flow gently across the fabric, giving the ensemble an airy, almost dream-like quality.
What made the saree truly special was its subtle gold detailing. Fine touches of gold added a soft glow that enhanced the artwork without overpowering it.
Styled by Priyanka Castelino, Genelia’s look stayed true to minimalism. Her hair was neatly parted and tied into a low bun, decorated with fresh flowers.
A small bindi subtly anchored the look in tradition, while her makeup remained fresh; understated highlights enhanced her features without distracting from the saree.
The jewellery, sourced from Kalyan Jewellers, was elegant and refined. Genelia completed her look with a potli bag and mojris from Fizzy Goblet. These additions brought texture and a modern edge to the entire look.