Gender equality: How to beat gender bias at the workplace?

Photo: Pexels

Even though many industries have made great progress towards gender equality, women are still underrepresented in leadership roles. Misconceptions about women leaders still persist and women encounter particular obstacles, that both men and women might not be aware of.

Gender discrimination in the workplace can be experienced in a multitude of ways. Despite the advancement of equal rights for all, gender discrimination in the workplace continues to be a significant issue and although everyone knows there are laws against gender discrimination, there are still many cases of it.

Educate- The first step is education. If your employees aren’t aware that there’s an issue, they won’t make changes. Make sure your organization knows what gender bias looks like and how to avoid it in the workplace. With clear education and definition, workers can be better prepared to identify bias when they see it or hear it.

Offer parental leaves- If not for a very long time, offer at least a few months of paid parental leave. Paid time off to nurture a child has many health and career benefits. Make policies for maternal and paternal leaves and mark the minimum as four months.

Mental health- It is time to focus on employee well-being and mental health issues. Many employees are subjected to stress, anxiety, and depression due to work pressure or discrimination.

Evaluate pay- We’ve all heard about the gender pay gap. Ensure your company practices the rule of equal pay. You must ensure no one is underpaid only because of their gender identity.