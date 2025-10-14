Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...

On his birthday today, Gautam Gambhir’s lavish Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion in Old Rajinder Nagar showcases not only his success as a cricketing legend but also his refined taste and love for comfort. The house combines modern luxury with personal touches that celebrate his journey.

Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi mansion is more than a home, it’s a statement of his journey, achievements and lifestyle. From cricket memorabilia to luxury living spaces, the residence is a perfect blend of legacy and modern comfort, reflecting the life of a cricketing icon who has transitioned gracefully into post-retirement success.

Grand f oyer and l iving r oom

Visitors are greeted by a grand foyer with marble flooring and a stylish chandelier, setting the tone for the mansion’s elegance. The living room features plush sofas, warm lighting, and a welcoming ambiance, perfect for hosting friends and family. It also doubles as a display area for select cricket memorabilia, subtly blending personal achievements with décor.

Trophy and memorabilia wall

A dedicated area in the house highlights Gambhir’s illustrious cricket career. Framed jerseys, match balls, photographs, and trophies line the walls, creating a gallery that narrates his journey from IPL glory to India’s World Cup victories.

Private gym and spa

Fitness is a priority for Gambhir, and his mansion reflects that. A fully equipped home gym, along with a private spa, sauna, and Jacuzzi, provides a retreat-like experience for relaxation and health.

Bedrooms and garden area

The master bedroom combines luxury with comfort, featuring ambient lighting and large windows for natural light. The garden is lush and expansive, ideal for outdoor leisure or celebrations.

Kitchen and dining area

The modern kitchen is spacious and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. Adjacent to it, the dining area boasts a large wooden dining table and contemporary décor, making it perfect for family gatherings and intimate dinners.