Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...

LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral; WATCH here
After IPS Y Puran Kumar's death, another cop dies by suicide in Haryana, accuses deceased officer
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025
Amitabh Bachchan is also a lover of..., his obsession with... leaves netizens in splits, drops funniest comments
Bihar Election 2025: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates, Samrat Chaudhary to contest from...; Check full list here
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Revised round 3 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
Influenza outbreak: Schools shut after 6,000 students fall ill, authorities issue high alert in THIS Asian country, not Japan, China, Bangladesh, name is…
Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'
Diwali 2025: Explore 8 best markets in Delhi-NCR for affordable festive shopping, from decor items to clothing
Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here
LIFESTYLE
On his birthday today, Gautam Gambhir’s lavish Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion in Old Rajinder Nagar showcases not only his success as a cricketing legend but also his refined taste and love for comfort. The house combines modern luxury with personal touches that celebrate his journey.
Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi mansion is more than a home, it’s a statement of his journey, achievements and lifestyle. From cricket memorabilia to luxury living spaces, the residence is a perfect blend of legacy and modern comfort, reflecting the life of a cricketing icon who has transitioned gracefully into post-retirement success.
Visitors are greeted by a grand foyer with marble flooring and a stylish chandelier, setting the tone for the mansion’s elegance. The living room features plush sofas, warm lighting, and a welcoming ambiance, perfect for hosting friends and family. It also doubles as a display area for select cricket memorabilia, subtly blending personal achievements with décor.
A dedicated area in the house highlights Gambhir’s illustrious cricket career. Framed jerseys, match balls, photographs, and trophies line the walls, creating a gallery that narrates his journey from IPL glory to India’s World Cup victories.
Fitness is a priority for Gambhir, and his mansion reflects that. A fully equipped home gym, along with a private spa, sauna, and Jacuzzi, provides a retreat-like experience for relaxation and health.
The master bedroom combines luxury with comfort, featuring ambient lighting and large windows for natural light. The garden is lush and expansive, ideal for outdoor leisure or celebrations.
The modern kitchen is spacious and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. Adjacent to it, the dining area boasts a large wooden dining table and contemporary décor, making it perfect for family gatherings and intimate dinners.