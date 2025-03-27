Exuding high-fashion glam at the airport, Gauri Khan made a statement in her Dior jacket paired with casual jeans.

Gauri Khan, celebrated interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense. Whether it's a glamorous red carpet-event or a casual airport look, she effortlessly blends luxury with comfort. Her recent travel ensemble was yet another example of her effortless elegance.

Spotted at the airport with her son AbRam Khan, Gauri exuded understated sophistication in a stylish three-piece outfit. She opted for a relaxed blue top, offering a breezy, laid-back feel, and layered it with a cropped beige Christian Dior jacket worth Rs 3.6 lakh. The open-front design gave her look a perfect balance of chic and casual.

To complement her outfit, she paired it with high-waisted, loose-fitting denim jeans, ensuring both style and comfort. Her knack for effortless styling made her airport attire a perfect travel look that anyone can take inspiration from.

Gauri kept her accessories minimal yet impactful. A beige cap added a cool touch, while classic hoop earrings gave her a subtle hint of elegance. She carried a spacious black tote bag, proving that practicality can blend seamlessly with style.

Her beauty game remained understated yet flawless. She tied her hair back in a neat ponytail, radiating a fuss-free charm, while a nude lipstick enhanced her natural glow. To complete the look, she chose white sneakers, ensuring a mix of fashion and comfort.

At 53, Gauri Khan continues to redefine elegance, proving that age is no bar when it comes to fashion. Whether at a grand event or on the go, she consistently delivers style goals with effortless grace.