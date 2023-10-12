This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

This monk was once an engineer and he left his high-paying job as an electric engineer to head on the path of spirituality.

We see engineers taking the lead in all fields around the sectors. From art to technology, it seems that an engineer can do anything under the sun. Even in the entertainment industry, Btech engineers are winning the game.

With all that engineers do, it can be a little hard to believe that there is one engineer, who left the world of 'science' and 'logic' to follow the path of spirituality and become a monk. But there is one person who did exactly this.

We are talking about an Indian monk, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker, Gaur Gopal Das.

Born in Vambori, Gaur Gopal Das hails from Maharashtra. He is now renowned and one of the most followed monks of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON).

Gaur Gopal Das has a diploma in electrical engineering from the Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology and a degree from the College of Engineering. In 1996, Das decided to quit his job as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard and become a monk.

After quitting his job, Gaur Gopal Das went to ISKON and spent a long time learning about modern psychology and ancient philosophy to become a life coach. Now, he speaks at many charity events and fundraisers. His life teachings are followed by many people. He is one of the most popular monks of ISKON. His social media has over 17 million followers.