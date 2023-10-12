Headlines

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians stranded in Israel to be brought back on Friday in first round of evacuation

This actor quit Bollywood to found Rs 100 crore fitness empire, has 29 crore YouTube views; net worth is…

Delhi air pollution: Here are dos and don'ts to avoid falling ill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

11 Bollywood actresses who nailed in badass action avatars

7 popular Bigg Boss jodis who stayed together even after the show

10 Television actresses who got trolled for their choice of life partner 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

This monk was once an engineer and he left his high-paying job as an electric engineer to head on the path of spirituality.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We see engineers taking the lead in all fields around the sectors. From art to technology, it seems that an engineer can do anything under the sun. Even in the entertainment industry, Btech engineers are winning the game. 

With all that engineers do, it can be a little hard to believe that there is one engineer, who left the world of 'science' and 'logic' to follow the path of spirituality and become a monk. But there is one person who did exactly this. 

We are talking about an Indian monk, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker, Gaur Gopal Das. 

Born in Vambori, Gaur Gopal Das hails from Maharashtra. He is now renowned and one of the most followed monks of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON). 

Gaur Gopal Das has a diploma in electrical engineering from the Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology and a degree from the College of Engineering. In 1996, Das decided to quit his job as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard and become a monk. 

Read: Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know date, history, significance and celebrations

After quitting his job, Gaur Gopal Das went to ISKON and spent a long time learning about modern psychology and ancient philosophy to become a life coach. Now, he speaks at many charity events and fundraisers. His life teachings are followed by many people. He is one of the most popular monks of ISKON. His social media has over 17 million followers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

This Indian-origin couple in UK were married for 90 years 291 days

When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

World Cup 2023: India aim for perfection against spirited Afghanistan challenge

Experts show the dynamics of forex trading with $1 minimum deposits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE