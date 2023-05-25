Search icon
Gauahar Khan loses 10 kgs weight in 10 days of post partum, here's how she achieved it

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauahar shared a picture of herself in comfortable loungewear. She wrote "Lost 10 Kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulillah. 6 more to go. New mom life."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Gauahar Khan recently gave birth to a kid and has already started to lose weight. The actor gave her followers updates on her postpartum weight loss struggle. On May 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a child. In just a few days, Gauahar, who is relishing being a mother, has also been able to significantly reduce her weight.

article-2023514317292362963000

 

Throughout the pregnancy, Gauahar Khan was active. She exercised in a variety of ways throughout her pregnancy, including yoga. 

 

Gauahar and Zaid shared the news on Instagram on May 10, "It's a boy. Assalam Wulaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May, 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

 

The paparazzi also took pictures of Gauahar and Zaid leaving the hospital after Gauahar gave birth. Before departing for home, Gauahar also thanked the paparazzi for their well wishes.

Gauahar and Zaid, who will wed in 2020, revealed their pregnancy in December of the previous year. 

