According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated every year on the Dashami date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. According to religious beliefs, on this day, Mother Ganga descended from heaven to earth. This year, the festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2025.

When is Ganga Dussehra 2025?

According to the Panchang, the Dashami date of Ganga Dussehra will start on June 4 at 11:54 pm and will end on June 6 at midnight at 2:15 am. Considering the Udaya date, the festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on June 5.

The best time for bathing and donation on the day of Ganga Dussehra will be Brahma Muhurta, which will last till 4.07 am on June 5. At the same time, Siddhi Yoga on Ganga Dussehra will remain till 9.14 am. Both these Muhurtas are very auspicious for Ganga bath and charity.

Ganga Dussehra: Vidhi

On the day of Ganga Dussehra, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. If you cannot go to the Ganges river, then you can take a bath by mixing Ganga water in the bathing water. After this, the idol or picture of Mother Ganga is worshipped. Offering flowers, incense, lamps and naivedya to them, the mantra "Om Namo Gangaye Vishwaroopinya Narayanye Namo Namah" is chanted. At the end of the puja, Aarti is performed and Prasad is distributed.

History and significance

There is a mythological belief that Mother Ganga descended to earth, pleased with the penance of King Bhagiratha. But the earth could not handle her strong current, so Lord Shiva absorbed her in his matted hair and slowly released her on the earth. This is the reason why Lord Shiva is also worshipped on the day of Ganga Dussehra.

According to mythological beliefs, Maa Ganga was originally seated at the feet of Lord Vishnu. When King Bhagirath performed severe penance for the liberation of his ancestors, Lord Shiva accepted his prayer and contained Ganga in his matted locks and made her flow on earth. To control the fierce flow of the Ganga, Lord Shiva divided his matted locks into seven streams. These streams are- Nalini, Hridini, Pavani, Sita, Chakshus, Sindhu and Bhagirathi.

Out of these, the 'Bhagirathi' stream was called Ganga, which is revered today as Mokshadayini. According to some beliefs, Maa Ganga is also considered to be the sister of Goddess Parvati and even today she is said to reside in the matted locks of Lord Shiva.