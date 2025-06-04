LIFESTYLE
According to the Panchang, the Dashami date of Ganga Dussehra will start on June 4 at 11:54 pm and will end on June 6 at midnight at 2:15 am.
According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated every year on the Dashami date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. According to religious beliefs, on this day, Mother Ganga descended from heaven to earth. This year, the festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2025.
When is Ganga Dussehra 2025?
According to the Panchang, the Dashami date of Ganga Dussehra will start on June 4 at 11:54 pm and will end on June 6 at midnight at 2:15 am. Considering the Udaya date, the festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on June 5.
The best time for bathing and donation on the day of Ganga Dussehra will be Brahma Muhurta, which will last till 4.07 am on June 5. At the same time, Siddhi Yoga on Ganga Dussehra will remain till 9.14 am. Both these Muhurtas are very auspicious for Ganga bath and charity.
Ganga Dussehra: Vidhi
On the day of Ganga Dussehra, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. If you cannot go to the Ganges river, then you can take a bath by mixing Ganga water in the bathing water. After this, the idol or picture of Mother Ganga is worshipped. Offering flowers, incense, lamps and naivedya to them, the mantra "Om Namo Gangaye Vishwaroopinya Narayanye Namo Namah" is chanted. At the end of the puja, Aarti is performed and Prasad is distributed.
History and significance
There is a mythological belief that Mother Ganga descended to earth, pleased with the penance of King Bhagiratha. But the earth could not handle her strong current, so Lord Shiva absorbed her in his matted hair and slowly released her on the earth. This is the reason why Lord Shiva is also worshipped on the day of Ganga Dussehra.
According to mythological beliefs, Maa Ganga was originally seated at the feet of Lord Vishnu. When King Bhagirath performed severe penance for the liberation of his ancestors, Lord Shiva accepted his prayer and contained Ganga in his matted locks and made her flow on earth. To control the fierce flow of the Ganga, Lord Shiva divided his matted locks into seven streams. These streams are- Nalini, Hridini, Pavani, Sita, Chakshus, Sindhu and Bhagirathi.
Out of these, the 'Bhagirathi' stream was called Ganga, which is revered today as Mokshadayini. According to some beliefs, Maa Ganga is also considered to be the sister of Goddess Parvati and even today she is said to reside in the matted locks of Lord Shiva.
R Madhavan calls Janki Bodiwala's 'pee scene' from Shaitaan 'disgusting': 'I cover my face so that...'
Ganga Dussehra 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance of Ganga Jayanti
Can Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries acquire Castrol from British Petroleum? Can it pay Rs 83,000 crore?
Lara Dutta pens emotional tribute for 'wonderful, brave' father LK Dutta days after his death: 'I carry your heart dad'
This famous Indian brand reaches Spain, plans to launch in Germany, Italy and...; not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Adani
Who is Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal? Know everything about him, how they began dating, their relationship timeline
Big relief for Anil Ambani as NCLAT stays Rs 92.68 crore insolvency proceedings against...
'It wasn't a BCCI event': Rajeev Shukla's first reaction after 11 killed in Bengaluru stampede during RCB victory parade
Meet Vanshika, fiance of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, works in govt firm, she is from...
Rhea Chakraborty can now travel abroad for work, is Stepsons Season 1 on cards?
Will Census 2027 include enumeration of castes? Why is it so late this time?
This is the world's most dangerous stealth fighter jet, cannot be caught by radar, it is owned by...
Bilawal Bhutto's BIG claim, calls for cooperation between RAW, ISI to reduce..., says, 'I'm completely...'
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto remains mums after journalist asked THIS question with Col Sofia Quraishi's reference, it was about...
Ahead of England tour, Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to childhood friend Vanshika in private ceremony
How many times Sai Sudharsan actually came on podium to collect award during IPL 2025 closing ceremony?
Donald Trump may deport migrants in military aeroplanes, but you can get US Visa if you pay...
Kerala adds biryani to anganwadi meals after 3-year-old’s viral demand: 'I don't want upma'
Hina Khan marries boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, shares stunning photos from wedding ceremony: 'Our union is forever sealed in love and law'
Caste census, population count to begin from THIS date, to be conducted in two phases
Meet richest man in Madhya Pradesh, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 7,100 crore, he owns...
Man mimics Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to hail RCB's IPL victory, says, 'Virat nahi, Virat ji boliye...', WATCH viral video
Bengaluru Stampede LIVE Updates: 11 dead, several injured near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL win celebrations, PM Modi condoles incident
Anushka Sharma's first reaction after Virat Kohli's RCB clinches maiden IPL trophy in 18 years: 'These happy faces...'
Pakistani expert makes shocking revelation after Operation Sindoor, says Nur Khan airbase under control of...
Jaat OTT release: Sunny Deol recreates 'taarik pe taarik' dialogue to announce digital premiere, here's when and where you can watch his actioner
Viral Video: Indian tourists perform Garba in middle of Austria's street, netizens react, 'This is the reason...'
Meet India’s youngest female IPS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, her AIR is..., posted at...
Meet youngest Indian owner of Rolls Royce Black Badge worth over Rs 10 crore, not from Mukesh Ambani family, his father is…
World's most expensive film costs Rs 8500 crore, Rs 2100 crore spent only on fees of actors; its not Avengers Endgame, Avatar 3, LOTR trilogy but...
Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, husband Shoaib Ibrahim pens note: 'Sorry, I couldn't...'
Meet Vadlamudi Lokesh, IIT-JEE topper with 317 marks in JEE Advanced from IIT Hyderabad zone, aims to join...
Pakistan, China in TROUBLE as India to build fifth-generation powerful drones along with stealth fighter jets after Op Sindoor, trials underway in...
First private firm to manufacture 155mm ammunition for Indian Army is not owned by Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani, but...
Gautam Adani gets Rs 6442 crore from foreign banks, amount to be used for...
Metro...In Dino trailer: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Kapur-Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal-Fatima Sana Shaikh struggle in love, fans react
Too much coffee intake everyday is quietly doing THIS to your brain, and it is alarming, know here
Bad news for RCB fans as team's victory parade gets cancelled due to...
From dog food taster to reviewing content, here are world's 10 weirdest jobs
Meet Nicolas Aujula, man who has made shocking prediction for 2025, will bring...
Bangladesh starts feeling heat as India punishes anti India Yunus govt, foreign advisor says, 'we know...'
Virat Kohli jumps into Ravi Shastri's arms like a kid, Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral
Meet actress who rejected superhit films with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, then made super flop debut, still became superstar, her name is..
'Civic sense is illegal': Man tries on clothes in middle of store in Delhi, viral video sparks debate on public decency
Is world's richest YouTuber actually broke? Know why billionaire MrBeast is borrowing money from mother for his island wedding
Not Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, this Indian city offers cheapest petrol and diesel
Samay Raina says 'parents have failed' if children watch his content: 'My father would...'
Virat Kohli's RCB set to celebrate IPL 2025 title victory in Bengaluru today, check time, venue for victory parade
Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21 July to 12 August, first after Operation Sindoor, here's all you need to know
Has Imran Khan declared 'jihad' against Pakistan Army chief? PTI head accuses Asim Muneer of harassing his wife as she refused to...
Asia's richest village is in THIS Indian state, residents have Rs 70000000000 in bank, total population is..., its name is…
Meet actor who could not give a single hit film in Bollywood, now runs company worth Rs 8500 crore, his name is..., business is..
Meet mystery woman who watches all RCB matches with Anushka Sharma, is linked to Virat Kohli due to..., works as..
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Route map with 12 stations released, check stoppages, route, operations likely to begin by…
What is agro-terrorism? Chinese admits smuggling toxic pathogen into US, India vulnerable to Pakistani agriterrorism?
'Rajesh Khanna used to hit on my hips, touch his...': Mumtaz reveals why people thought she had...
Whenever Anushka Sharma followed THESE 2 rituals, Virat Kohli achieved heights of success, she did it during IPL 2025 too, these are...
One of Govinda's biggest hit films was called 'vulgar' by Aamir Khan, still became highest grossing film of year, made for Rs 2.5 crore, it earned Rs..., movie was..
US-made F-47 vs China's J-35 vs Russia's Su-57: Which is world's most advanced fighter jet?
India's most expensive property deal ever: Step inside two luxurious, sea-facing duplexes worth Rs 703 crore, it's owned by..., located in..
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya break into dance celebration to mark RCB's maiden IPL title win, watch viral video
'Rekha wanted to spend her evenings with Amitabh Bachchan': Ranjeet shares real reason why actress left...
Viral Video: Karnataka couple priorities IPL over pheras, puts wedding on hold for RCB’s maiden IPL trophy win
Is Pakistan's friend China hiding nuclear weapons under this place? Truth will blow your mind, it is...
IPL 2025 winner RCB receive Rs 20 crores prize money, their owner earned Rs 2164 crores in one day, know how much did they earn from one match
Dhanashree Verma, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, congratulates Virat Kohli after RCB wins maiden IPL title
India takes giant leap in defence, after Brahmos missiles develops new lethal weapon to counter Pakistan and China, it is...
Mukesh Ambani creates history as Reliance Industries becomes only Indian company among world's...
Why are world's richest storing their gold in this building? Has treasure worth Rs 12000000000, it is located in...
This car company is set to fire 3000 employees, not Toyota, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, reason is..., name is...
Meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu, who earns more than many CEOs, his salary is Rs..
These Indian companies are making big money in Pakistan's ally Turkey, list includes...
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps again, says 'chailiye aap log...'
Virat Kohli opens up on Test cricket for the first time after retirement, says 'It still marks five levels under...'
Narayan Murthy's Infosys takes MAJOR step forward with this new platform, 77,000 Employees to be Affected due to...
How much does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's cook earn in a month? Check whopping salary which is more than most CAs, MBAs, even MLAs in India
Meet man, whose grandfather was dacoit in Chambal, studied at IIT, left high paying job, cracked UPSC, he is..., secured AIR...
This superstar was original choice for Mughal-e-Azam, got replaced, addicted to gambling, heavy drinking, died penniless at...
Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, built Rs 3500 crore business, ran 1600 retail outlets, then lost everything, is now in jail due to..., his name is...
Meet Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni’s bride-to-be Zainab Ravdjee, who is celebrated artist, daughter of....
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Active cases cross 4000-mark; death toll rises to..., Gujarat records highest one-day jump
Virat Kohli shares FIRST post after clinching maiden IPL trophy for RCB : 'This one is for all...'
Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya celebrates team's maiden IPL title after 18 years, recalls picking Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villers : 'It was my dream...'
'Misunderstanding': Rana Daggubati loses his cool at paprazzo after girl bumps into him, causes his phone to fall at airport
Meet Lakshmi Narayan Rao, man who secured Rs 1.45 crore job offer from US firm, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, DU, he is from...
'Universe boss' Chris Gayle's IPL 2025 final look with turban, RCB jersey goes viral, leaves fans confused, 'Bro is supporting...'
Meet Indian genius, NEET UG topper who scored 720/720, also cracked IIT-JEE with 99.9 percentile, not just studying but by watching…
After withdrawing Rs 2000 note, RBI to discontinue Rs 500 note? Here’s the truth behind viral post
This is world's oldest hotel, samurai, film stars, world leaders have stayed here, is managed by same family for 52 generations, cost per night is Rs..., is located in...
Rare 30-foot long 'doomsday fish' found on shores of Tamil Nadu: Is it a sign of upcoming disaster? Know here
‘My Babies were...': Gurmeet Choudhary shares shocking incident, reveals new worker at his home stole....
Elon Musk slams Donald Trump's funding bill, calls it 'disgusting abomination'; White House responds
Vegetarian food is not available in this country, local people aren't allowed to keep cars, not Vatican City, Monaco, its name is...
Remember Ramayan's Surpanakha? Renu Dhariwal was paid Rs 30000 to play Ravana's sister, became Shah Rukh Khan's 'sister' also, is now...
'Apple or Android'? Former CEO of famous company asked job candidates this question every year, reveals reason
'Typed for...': Indian student’s 15 second US visa interview goes viral, shares funny experience
Ratan Tata's TCS signs 7-year pact with UK firm to modernise its...; company works in...
Meet richest man in Ludhiana, who once worked as labourer for just Rs 30, now has net worth of Rs 11666 crore, he owns...
Viral Video: Elvish Yadav's motivational speech to UPSC aspirants sparks backlash: 'Who has invited him?'
Viral Video: 7-year-old girl’s dance on Haryanvi song ‘Thaare Jija Ji Te Main’ takes internet by storm, netizens say ‘expression queen’