Ganga Dussehra 2020: Significance, shubh muhurta & puja vidhi

The auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra is being celebrated on June 1, Monday this year. The day is celebrated to mark the Gangavataran or 'the descent of the Ganga' on earth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 10th day or Dashami of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha.

Devotees offer prayers to goddess Ganga and perform rituals of Ganga pooja on this day.

Gangavataran

According to legends, Goddess Ganga came down from heaven to earth her in order to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on Dashami of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha. She resided in Kamandal of Lord Brahma and along with her, she brought the purity of heaven to earth.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra

It is believed that taking a dip in the holy Ganga river during the ten days washes away the sins. Devotees throng various banks of Ganga, especially in north India to seek blessings of the goddess and to please her.

Lakhs of devotees gather at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Ganga Dussehra to take a dip into the holy river but this year due to coronavirus outbreak, no major activities have been organised. People have been requested to stay home and follow the lockdown guidelines.

Ganga Dussehra Pooja Shubh Muhurta (As per Drik Panchang)

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:06 PM on May 31, 2020

Dashami Tithi Ends - 04:27 PM on Jun 01, 2020

Puja Vidhi of Ganga Dussehra

Devotees of Maa Ganga gather at the banks of the holy river to pay their tributes and seek blessings. Special aartis are performed on this day at banks in Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where lakhs of devotees gather to offer prayers. Since the goddess Ganga is a symbol of purity, it is believed that taking a dip in the river on this day washes away all sins and brings a state of purification. People also believe that the water of the holy river may heal any physical ailments.