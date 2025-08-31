Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Muhurat, date and traditions you should know

Ganesha Visarjan 2025 falls on September 6, marking the end of Ganeshotsav. Performed on Anant Chaturdashi, it’s observed with grand processions and rituals. Know date, muhurat, and eco-friendly ways to celebrate this spiritual farewell.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Muhurat, date and traditions you should know
Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Muhurat, date and traditions you should know
Ganesha Visarjan in 2025 falls on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6. This marks the grand farewell to Lord Ganesha and the end of Ganeshotsav celebrations across India. On this day, lakhs of devotees bid an emotional goodbye to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in rivers, lakes, and seas. This auspicious day is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s Anant form.

When is Ganesha Visarjan 2025?

Ganesha Visarjan will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The Chaturdashi tithi starts at 1:42 am on Sep 6 and ends at 12:11 am on Sep 7.

Ganesha Visarjan 2025 Muhurat timings

Devotees can perform the immersion during these auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat slots. Morning (Shubha): 07:36 am to 09:10 am, Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:17 pm to 04:59 pm, Evening (Labha): 06:33 pm to 07:59 pm, Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:25 pm to 01:44 am (Sep 7), Early Morning (Labha): 04:36 am to 06:02 am (Sep 7).

Types of Ganesha Visarjan traditions

While Anant Chaturdashi is the most popular day for immersion, some families also do Visarjan on odd days after Ganesha Chaturthi, like the 1.5-day, 3rd, 5th, or 7th day. 1.5 Day Visarjan is done the next afternoon after installation. 3rd/5th/7th Day Visarjan are chosen as per family customs and convenience.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

This day is not just about Ganesha Visarjan. It also celebrates Lord Vishnu in his “Anant” (infinite) form. Devotees tie the Anant Sutra on their wrists and often observe a fast for blessings and protection.

Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai and beyond

In cities like Mumbai, massive processions with drums, dance, and slogans like “Ganpati Bappa Morya” carry idols to the sea for immersion. In Telugu states, the ritual is called Vinayaka Nimajjanam.

Eco-friendly visarjan options

Many families now opt for home visarjan in buckets or tubs to protect the environment. These small changes are helping keep traditions alive while caring for nature.


