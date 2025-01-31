Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, intellect, and new beginnings.

Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Observed on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, this festival holds immense spiritual importance for devotees who seek wisdom, prosperity, and success in their endeavours.

Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Ganesh Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, February 1, 2025. As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for performing the puja and other rituals are as follows:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:38 AM to 1:40 PMDuration: 2 hours 2 minutes

Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 9:02 AM to 9:07 PM, Duration: 12 hours 5 minutes

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 11:38 AM on February 1, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 9:14 AM on February 2, 2025

Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Significance

Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, intellect, and new beginnings. Ganesh Jayanti is a time when devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for prosperity and success in various aspects of life. The festival symbolises spiritual growth, the start of new ventures, and the removal of hindrances.

Puja Rituals and Celebrations

Devotees begin the day by cleaning their homes and setting up an idol or image of Lord Ganesha. The puja is performed with devotion, including rituals such as offering flowers, durva grass, modaks, and til (sesame seeds). A special dish made of sesame seeds (til) and jaggery, known as Tilkund, is prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, after which it is distributed among devotees as prasad. Many devotees observe a fast throughout the day and break it only after performing the puja during the tithi period. Devotional songs and prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesha, known as bhajans and kirtans, are recited in temples and households, creating a spiritual atmosphere. In some regions, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in water bodies, signifying his return to Mount Kailash.

