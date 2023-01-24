Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi of Magh Vinayak Chaturthi

Ganesh Jayanti 2023

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Magha. According to the scriptures, Ganesh Janmotsav is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month.

Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Maghi Vinayak Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi and Tilkund Chaturthi. Gauri's son Gajanan is specially worshipped by keeping a fast on Ganesh Jayanti, it is believed that the child gets the boon of long life.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Date

Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month begins - January 24 at 03.22 pm

Chaturthi Tithi ends - January 25, Wednesday at 12.34 pm

According to Udaya Tithi, Ganesh Jayanti is on Wednesday, January 25.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Auspicious time for worship - 11.29 am to 12.34 pm

Ravi Yoga - from 06.44 am to 08.05 am

Parigh Yoga - January 24 at 9.36 pm to January 25 at 6.15 pm

Shiva Yoga - 25th January from 6.15 pm to 26th January from 10.28 am.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, wake up before sunrise, retire from all work and take bath etc. After this take a vow of fasting by wearing clean clothes. After this start worshipping Lord Ganesha. Place a picture or idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden post by spreading a red or yellow coloured cloth. After this, offer flowers, garlands, vermilion, turmeric, wet Akshat etc. to Ganpati ji after doing Aachaman with water. After this, offer Boondi laddus, modaks or bhog to God according to your faith. Then light a ghee lamp and incense and recite Mantra, Chalisa, Stotra etc. with proper worship. In the end, do aarti together with the family and apologize for the mistake.