Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact
OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers
Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites
6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here
Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...
LIFESTYLE
This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are welcoming Bappa with modaks, but that’s not the only prasad he adores. Here are five other traditional offerings that hold a special place in rituals and are believed to please Lord Ganesha.
Laddoos, especially besan and motichoor, are among Lord Ganesha’s favourites. Symbolising prosperity and sweetness, they are often offered in multiple pieces and later distributed as prasad.
Milk-based kheer, also known as payasam in South India, is a pure and wholesome offering. It represents abundance and devotion. Families prepare it fresh and place it before Bappa as naivedyam.
In Maharashtra, puran poli is a must-have during Ganesh Chaturthi. This sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal and jaggery is considered a festive delicacy that Bappa loves.
ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day
Bananas are simple yet highly auspicious offerings to Ganesha. They symbolise fertility, abundance and humility. Many devotees place a small bunch of bananas near the idol as part of prasad.
Coconut is a sacred offering representing purity and selflessness. It is often broken before Ganesha as a mark of surrender and later shared as prasad among devotees.