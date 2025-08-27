Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are welcoming Bappa with modaks, but that’s not the only prasad he adores. Here are five other traditional offerings that hold a special place in rituals and are believed to please Lord Ganesha.

Laddoos

Laddoos, especially besan and motichoor, are among Lord Ganesha’s favourites. Symbolising prosperity and sweetness, they are often offered in multiple pieces and later distributed as prasad.

K heer

Milk-based kheer, also known as payasam in South India, is a pure and wholesome offering. It represents abundance and devotion. Families prepare it fresh and place it before Bappa as naivedyam.

Puran Poli

In Maharashtra, puran poli is a must-have during Ganesh Chaturthi. This sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal and jaggery is considered a festive delicacy that Bappa loves.

Banana

Bananas are simple yet highly auspicious offerings to Ganesha. They symbolise fertility, abundance and humility. Many devotees place a small bunch of bananas near the idol as part of prasad.

Coconut

Coconut is a sacred offering representing purity and selflessness. It is often broken before Ganesha as a mark of surrender and later shared as prasad among devotees.