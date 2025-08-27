Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor, Shanaya, Sharvari, other Bollywood divas' festive throwback

Ganesh Chaturthi is a cherished festival that brings joy, devotion, and vibrant traditions. Let's explore how some Bollywood divas celebrate this occasion, blending culture, prayers, and heartfelt moments in cherished throwback memories.

Shanaya Kapoor

Radiating in red, Shanaya Kapoor joined the rituals that embody the essence of devotion and simplicity that define Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shraddha Kapoor

Deeply rooted in tradition, Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi moments are always filled with reverence. Her serene presence in prayer beautifully reflects her strong connection to Bappa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bringing elegance to the festival, Kareena’s festive look and warm smile captured the joy of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family and loved ones.

Ananya Panday

Bright and youthful, Ananya’s festive appearance echoed the vibrant energy of the celebrations, reminding us how Ganesh Chaturthi is as much about joy as it is about devotion.

Sharvari Wagh

Graceful and traditional, Sharvari welcomed Bappa with a perfect mix of style and sincerity, her festive look capturing the true spirit of the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s love for traditions shines every Ganesh Chaturthi, and her prayerful moments radiate warmth, positivity, and an unwavering faith in Bappa’s blessings.