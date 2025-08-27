Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day

Ganesh Chaturthi carries a unique tradition: avoiding the moon’s sight, a practice rooted in mythology and still observed today.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating Lord Ganesha’s birth, is marked with grandeur and devotion across India. But there’s one curious belief that often surprises many on this day, people are advised not to look at the moon. So why is moon sighting prohibited on Ganesh Chaturthi? The answer lies in a fascinating legend from our scriptures.

Myth b ehind the b elief

According to the story, once after enjoying a grand feast, Lord Ganesha was heading home on his mouse. Because of his round belly, he stumbled and fell. The moon god, Chandra, saw this and laughed at Ganesha. Angered by the insult, Ganesha cursed Chandra, declaring that anyone who looked at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi would face Mithya Dosha, the curse of false accusation and dishonour.

Over time, this story became deeply rooted in tradition, and families began avoiding the sight of the moon on this special day. The myth also connects to Lord Krishna in some versions, where he was falsely accused of theft after accidentally seeing the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi.

How d evotees f ollow the p ractice t oday

Even today, many households take care to avoid moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi night. People close their windows, avoid stepping outdoors during moonrise, or finish rituals before the moon appears. If someone happens to see it by mistake, priests suggest reciting certain mantras or listening to the story of the Syamantaka jewel as a remedy. Interestingly, in some regions like Mithila, people actually worship the moon on this day, showing how traditions can vary.

Beyond the myth, the story is seen as a lesson against pride and mockery. It reminds us to be humble and respectful, especially on the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.