Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR

LIFESTYLE
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Delhi brings grandeur with iconic pandals like Delhi Ka Raja, RK Puram Ganesh Utsav, Lal Bagh Ka Raja, Maharashtra Bhawan, Uttam Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar Vinayak Mandir, offering devotion, culture, and festive celebrations.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has begun with all enthusiasm across India, and Delhi too is immersed in devotion. From eco-friendly idols to cultural celebrations, the capital city hosts some of the most spectacular pandals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Here are six must-visit pandals in Delhi this year.
Located at KG Marg, Connaught Place, this pandal brings the flavors of Maharashtra to Delhi. With dhol-tasha beats, traditional performances, and Maharashtrian delicacies, Maharashtra Bhawan Ganeshotsav recreates the Bappa’s celebration of Mumbai’s festivities.
One of Delhi’s oldest Ganesh Chaturthi pandals, RK Puram Ganesh Utsav is known for its authentic Vedic rituals, devotional chants, and bhajans. The spiritual atmosphere here attracts thousands of Bappa’s devotees every year.
This Ganpati pandal is celebrated for its eco-friendly idol, crafted with sustainable materials. Known as “Delhi Ka Raja,” it beautifully balances devotion with environmental awareness, offering a meaningful way to celebrate Bappa.
Inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, this Ganpati pandal is one of Delhi’s biggest attractions. The beautiful Bappa’s idol and grand stage gather massive crowds, making it a highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the capital.
One of Delhi’s most sacred Ganesh temples, Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar becomes a hub of devotion during Ganesh Chaturthi. Thousands of devotees gather here to seek Bappa’s blessings and participate in traditional rituals.
Famous for its giant Ganesh idol and mythological-themed decorations, this Bappa’s pandal is a must-visit. Visitors can also enjoy cultural programs, musical nights, and community feasts, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere.
