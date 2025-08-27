Add DNA as a Preferred Source
THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?

'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year

Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'

Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'

As 50 percent tariffs kick in, Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement, says, 'At the end of the day...'

Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league

Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail

THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group?

'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub

Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds'

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year

Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganpati with devotion and joy. From Ananya Panday to Kareena’s heartfelt family moment, the celebrations beautifully blended faith, tradition, and togetherness.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, one of India’s most cherished festivals, witnessed heartfelt celebrations across Bollywood houses this year. From intimate family prayers to grand floral decor, celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha with devotion, positivity, and joy, sharing glimpses with their fans.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a beautiful series of photos from her Ganpati festivities at home. The actress looked radiant in a simple white ethnic kurta as she posed against a breathtaking backdrop filled with vibrant flowers, where the Ganesh idol was adorned with garlands and surrounded by fruits and diyas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a heart-melting glimpse of her younger son Jeh offering prayers before their Ganesh idol. The picture captured the innocence of childhood as Jeh sat in front of the idol with folded hands, surrounded by lit diyas and flowers.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan is working on 'better film' than Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara: 'Vo itna handsome hai...'

Govinda’s Family Celebration

Despite ongoing divorce rumours about his personal life, Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Sunita and their son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The family welcomed Bappa with grandeur at home, with a dazzling idol placed in a richly decorated mandap filled with sweets, fruits, and flowers.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also joined the celebrations with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. The family looked charming as they stood in front of their Ganesh idol, hands folded in prayer. Dressed in vibrant festive attire, their beautiful moment together reflected cultural values. 

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in a serene yet majestic way. Their Ganpati idol was placed against a floral backdrop, surrounded by lamps and offerings. The family posed in traditional attire, radiating devotion and happiness as they took Bappa’s blessings.

Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Her top 7 stunning looks that make her true fashionista

Sharvari Wagh 

Sharvari looks graceful in a traditional outfit as she holds a plate with a small Ganpati idol adorned with fresh flowers. Sitting at her ancestral home decorated with marigolds, she radiates joy and devotion, beautifully capturing the vibe of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

