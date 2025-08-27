Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year

Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganpati with devotion and joy. From Ananya Panday to Kareena’s heartfelt family moment, the celebrations beautifully blended faith, tradition, and togetherness.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, one of India’s most cherished festivals, witnessed heartfelt celebrations across Bollywood houses this year. From intimate family prayers to grand floral decor, celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha with devotion, positivity, and joy, sharing glimpses with their fans.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a beautiful series of photos from her Ganpati festivities at home. The actress looked radiant in a simple white ethnic kurta as she posed against a breathtaking backdrop filled with vibrant flowers, where the Ganesh idol was adorned with garlands and surrounded by fruits and diyas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a heart-melting glimpse of her younger son Jeh offering prayers before their Ganesh idol. The picture captured the innocence of childhood as Jeh sat in front of the idol with folded hands, surrounded by lit diyas and flowers.

Govinda’s Family Celebration

Despite ongoing divorce rumours about his personal life, Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Sunita and their son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The family welcomed Bappa with grandeur at home, with a dazzling idol placed in a richly decorated mandap filled with sweets, fruits, and flowers.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also joined the celebrations with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. The family looked charming as they stood in front of their Ganesh idol, hands folded in prayer. Dressed in vibrant festive attire, their beautiful moment together reflected cultural values.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in a serene yet majestic way. Their Ganpati idol was placed against a floral backdrop, surrounded by lamps and offerings. The family posed in traditional attire, radiating devotion and happiness as they took Bappa’s blessings.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari looks graceful in a traditional outfit as she holds a plate with a small Ganpati idol adorned with fresh flowers. Sitting at her ancestral home decorated with marigolds, she radiates joy and devotion, beautifully capturing the vibe of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.