Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Here’s what to eat and avoid during Ganesh Chaturthi vrat. From fruits, vrat flours, and dairy to what’s strictly off the menu, follow this guide for a healthy and spiritual fasting experience.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:10 PM IST

For many devotees, Ganesh Chaturthi isn't just about modaks and decoration but also it’s a time of spiritual discipline. Observing the Ganesh Chaturthi vrat is seen as a way to purify the mind and body while welcoming Lord Ganesha with full devotion. Fasting during this period is less about denying oneself and more about eating mindfully and maintaining sattvic (pure) energy.

What you can eat during Ganesh Chaturthi vrat?

During vrat, devotees focus on light, nourishing, and easily digestible foods that keep energy levels stable throughout the day. Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, melons, and papayas are ideal for quick energy and hydration. Dried fruits and nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, and raisins are commonly consumed as they provide essential fats and natural sweetness without heaviness.

In place of regular grains, fasting flours like singhara atta (water chestnut flour), rajgira atta (amaranth flour), and kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) are used to make puris, rotis, or pancakes. These flours are light on the stomach and accepted in most vrat traditions. Root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and arbi (colocasia) are filling and versatile, making them a staple in vrat meals.

Dairy plays an important role during the fast. Milk, curd, paneer, and ghee are considered pure and nourishing. For sweetness, natural options like honey, mishri (rock sugar), or jaggery (in moderation) are allowed. Beverages like coconut water, herbal teas, or lemon water with honey are great choices to stay hydrated and refreshed.

What to avoid during Ganesh Chaturthi vrat?

The vrat also calls for restraint from certain food items that are believed to dull or overstimulate the mind. Regular grains like rice, wheat, oats, and pulses are generally avoided. Ingredients like onion and garlic are permitted due to their heat-producing and rajasic qualities, which can disturb the mind’s calmness.

Non-vegetarian food, including meat and eggs, is strictly off-limits during this sacred period. Devotees are also advised to avoid packaged snacks, chips, and ready-made meals, as these go against the principle of simplicity and purity. Drinks containing caffeine or alcohol are not consumed as they cause dehydration and are considered tamasic in nature.

Why is fasting more than just food?

The Ganesh Chaturthi vrat is not about skipping meals but it's about slowing down and becoming conscious of how and what you eat. Eating light helps the mind stay calm, and this inner stillness allows you to connect more deeply during prayers, aartis, and family rituals. Whether it’s the smell of incense, the sound of bells, or decorating your home, every moment becomes more meaningful.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Bombay HC makes BIG changes for visarjan; says...

