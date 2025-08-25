Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive look

Bollywood divas showcased stunning festive styles. For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, here is a perfect ethnic fashion inspiration for you.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is almost here, and people across India are gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion and grandeur. This festival is not just about rituals and prayers; it’s also about coming together, celebrating traditions, and dressing up in the ethnic styles.

If you are wondering what to wear this year, take inspiration from these stunning celebrity looks that blend traditional elegance with modern-day charm.

READ MORE: Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in Rs 1.25 lakh tropical gown with thigh-high slit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is known for her deep devotion to Bappa, bringing him home every year with grand celebrations. Her ethnic choices also inspire festive fashion lovers. One of her standout looks was a yellow sharara set featuring vibrant floral motifs and a plunging V-neckline.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a pastel floral suit, exuding freshness and simplicity. She opted for a minimal hairdo that looked graceful. Her easy-going festive style is ideal for those who like comfort with elegance.

READ MORE: Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Her top 7 stunning looks that make her a true fashionista

Sharvari

Actress Sharvari was wearing a 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree. This beautiful silk saree was paired with a heavy blouse and big statement earrings. Her outfit reminds us that sometimes the best Ganesh Chaturthi attire may already be sitting in your mother’s wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Kareena was spotted in a regal Sabyasachi red suit set. The plain kurta was elevated with a stunning dupatta featuring intricate prints and gota work. She added a touch of glamour with large chandelier earrings, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and luxury.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor embraced her cultural roots with a red Nauvari saree. Nauvari, the traditional saree style of Maharashtrian women, is draped differently from the usual saree. Shraddha completed her outfit with simple makeup and jewellery, keeping the focus on the cultural richness of the look.