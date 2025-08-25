Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja

Ahead of Asia Cup, Dream11 pulls out as BCCI lead sponsor after passage of online gaming ban, Team India left with no...

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Fourth arrest made, deceased Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested

Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth

Akshay Kumar’s quirky Rs 82,756 palazzo grabs attention at Mumbai airport, netizens joke 'bhai mein Ranveer Singh ghus gaye'

Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, Bollywood divas continue to inspire festive fashion with their stunning Nauvari saree looks. Here’s a look back at five unforgettable Nauvari saree appearances from Bollywood that offered the perfect style guide for Ganesh Puja celebrations.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

Untitled-design-1Priyanka Chopra had set the screen ablaze in the iconic Pinga song from Bajirao Mastani. Dressed in a royal purple Nauvari Paithani saree with rich golden borders, she radiated elegance and charm. Her traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, including the crescent-shaped nath and green glass bangles, added an authentic touch that made this look timeless.

Kriti Sanon in Panipat

Untitled-design-2In Panipat, Kriti Sanon portrayed Parvati Bai with sheer grace. Her look in a striking green-and-red Paithani Nauvari saree brought regal sophistication to the screen. Complete with a traditional nose ring, heavy jhumkas, and neatly tied bun adorned with gajra, Kriti’s portrayal became a fashion reference point for festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa

Untitled-design-3Rani Mukerji had brought playful energy and traditional flair in the song Aiyyaa. Her bright pink Nauvari saree with golden borders stood out for its vibrance. Paired with expressive dance moves and bold accessories, Rani’s look highlighted the fun, colourful side of Marathi culture, making it an ideal festive inspiration.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Untitled-design-4Deepika Padukone stunned in the Pinga song alongside Priyanka Chopra. She wore a deep maroon Nauvari Paithani with golden polka patterns, which gave her an opulent yet traditional appearance. Her heavy jewellery, flawless bun, and graceful expressions perfectly complemented the grand drape, leaving behind one of Bollywood’s most memorable Nauvari looks.

Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava

Untitled-design-5Rashmika Mandanna recently embraced the traditional Nauvari in the historical film Chhaava, where she portrayed Yesubai. Her regal Paithani Nauvari sarees in rich hues reflected authenticity and elegance. The addition of heritage jewellery and understated makeup elevated her look, making it a fitting inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says Shah Rukh Khan 'will be very proud'
Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty
‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalgam attack
‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalg
'No more begging': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of IND vs PAK clash
US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...
US President Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE