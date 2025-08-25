Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, Bollywood divas continue to inspire festive fashion with their stunning Nauvari saree looks. Here’s a look back at five unforgettable Nauvari saree appearances from Bollywood that offered the perfect style guide for Ganesh Puja celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra had set the screen ablaze in the iconic Pinga song from Bajirao Mastani. Dressed in a royal purple Nauvari Paithani saree with rich golden borders, she radiated elegance and charm. Her traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, including the crescent-shaped nath and green glass bangles, added an authentic touch that made this look timeless.

Kriti Sanon in Panipat

In Panipat, Kriti Sanon portrayed Parvati Bai with sheer grace. Her look in a striking green-and-red Paithani Nauvari saree brought regal sophistication to the screen. Complete with a traditional nose ring, heavy jhumkas, and neatly tied bun adorned with gajra, Kriti’s portrayal became a fashion reference point for festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa

Rani Mukerji had brought playful energy and traditional flair in the song Aiyyaa. Her bright pink Nauvari saree with golden borders stood out for its vibrance. Paired with expressive dance moves and bold accessories, Rani’s look highlighted the fun, colourful side of Marathi culture, making it an ideal festive inspiration.

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone stunned in the Pinga song alongside Priyanka Chopra. She wore a deep maroon Nauvari Paithani with golden polka patterns, which gave her an opulent yet traditional appearance. Her heavy jewellery, flawless bun, and graceful expressions perfectly complemented the grand drape, leaving behind one of Bollywood’s most memorable Nauvari looks.

Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna recently embraced the traditional Nauvari in the historical film Chhaava, where she portrayed Yesubai. Her regal Paithani Nauvari sarees in rich hues reflected authenticity and elegance. The addition of heritage jewellery and understated makeup elevated her look, making it a fitting inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.