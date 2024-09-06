Twitter
Fan invades field, touches India star's feet during Duleep Trophy match; pic goes viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

'Leaders in Delhi never liked me…' Omar Abdullah alleges poll 'conspiracy'

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

The ideal time for performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja, known as the shubh muhurat, is between 11:03 am and 1:34 pm on September 7, 2024.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, begins this year on September 7. Marked with devotion and exuberance, the festival unfolds during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Devotees across India eagerly prepare for this auspicious occasion, focusing on shubh muhurat, city-wise puja timings, and offerings for Ganpati Bappa. Here’s a detailed guide to ensure you observe Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with all the reverence and joy it deserves.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The ideal time for performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja, known as the shubh muhurat, is between 11:03 am and 1:34 pm on September 7, 2024. For a more localized observance, here are the city-wise puja timings:

  • Pune: 11:18 am to 1:47 pm
  • Mumbai: 11:22 am to 1:51 pm
  • New Delhi: 11:03 am to 1:34 pm
  • Gurgaon: 11:04 am to 1:35 pm
  • Noida: 11:03 am to 1:33 pm
  • Chennai: 10:53 am to 1:21 pm
  • Jaipur: 11:09 am to 1:40 pm
  • Hyderabad: 11:00 am to 1:28 pm
  • Chandigarh: 11:05 am to 1:36 pm
  • Kolkata: 10:20 am to 12:49 pm
  • Bengaluru: 11:04 am to 1:31 pm
  • Ahmedabad: 11:23 am to 1:52 pm

The Chaturthi Tithi, the lunar day marking the festival, begins at 3:01 pm on September 6 and concludes at 5:37 pm on September 7.

Ganesh Visarjan Date

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations extend for ten days, culminating in Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Visarjan will take place on September 17. The ritual allows devotees to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with heartfelt prayers and offerings. The timings for the Ganesh Visarjan muhurat are:

  • Morning Muhurat: 9:11 am to 1:47 pm
  • Afternoon Muhurat: 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm
  • Evening Muhurat: 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm
  • Night Muhurat: 10:47 pm to 3:12 am, September 18

The Chaturdashi Tithi for Ganesh Visarjan starts at 3:10 pm on September 16 and ends at 11:44 am on September 17.

Bhog for Lord Ganesh

Offering bhog to Lord Ganesh is an integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The most cherished offerings include:

  • Modak: A sweet dumpling and Lord Ganesha’s favorite, often seen in his hand.
  • Laddu: Sweet, round treats symbolizing prosperity.
  • Pooran Poli: A sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of chana dal and jaggery.
  • Kheer: A creamy rice pudding made with milk and sugar.
  • Supari: Betel nut, typically included in the offerings.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
