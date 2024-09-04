Twitter
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

This 10-day festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus worldwide, especially in India.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:13 AM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a revered Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. Worshipped as the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is often invoked at the start of new ventures, intellectual pursuits, and business endeavors.

This 10-day festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus worldwide, especially in India. Lord Ganesha, also known by various names like Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka, is honored as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates and Timings

In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Friday, September 6, at 3:01 p.m. and end on Tuesday, September 17, at 5:37 p.m. The most auspicious time for worship, known as Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, will be from 11:03 a.m. to 1:34 p.m. on September 7. The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion of the idol, on September 17.

Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, created by Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Ganesha was appointed as the ‘Vighnaharta’ or the remover of obstacles and is revered as the god of wisdom, intellect, and learning. Devotees seek his blessings for success in education, endeavors, and new beginnings.

Rituals and Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of unity and cultural expression, bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate the divine presence of Lord Ganesha. To ensure an auspicious celebration in 2024, devotees are encouraged to follow these rituals:

  • Start the day with a bath and wear clean attire to maintain purity and devotion.
  • Place the Ganesha idol on a decorated platform, symbolizing auspiciousness.
  • Offer prayers, sacred water, lamps, sweets like Modak, flowers, and fruits to the deity.
  • Adorn the surroundings of the idol with decorative items to create a welcoming atmosphere.
  • Begin the pooja with the “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” mantra, followed by sacred texts and devotional songs.
  • For those unable to bring an idol home, visiting temples and offering prayers is a meaningful way to participate in the festivities and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.
