Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Do's and don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Do's and don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol
Ganesh Chaturthi, a joyous festival honoring Lord Ganesha, is all set to begin from tomorrow, September 7, 2024 and will go on till September 17. This 11-day festival which is celebrated all across the country is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, Ganeshotsav or Vinayagar Chaturthi. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is worshipped as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck.

Several states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka observe the festival on a grand scale. During Ganesh Chaturthi, numerous households bring Ganesha idols into their homes.

As devotees gear up to welcome Ganpati, it's essential to remember some dos and don'ts for a prosperous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 things to do

1. Ganesh devotees often craft their idols with deep devotion and enthusiasm. It is important to remember that a Ganesha idol is incomplete without a mukut or crown.  Adding a grand mukut to the idol is believed to attract good fortune and blessings.

2. While bringing Bappa home, drape  a red chunri or cloth over the Ganesha idol is considered auspicious.

3. For the installation of the Lord Ganesh idol, the recommended auspicious directions are east, west, and northeast.

4. Whether purchasing or creating a Ganesha idol, ensure it is in a seated position. Additionally, make sure the idol includes his companion mouse and a few modaks to invite positive energy into your home.

5. Welcoming Ganpati Bappa with a shankh, bells, and jubilation is customary for a joyous celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 things not to do

1. It is important to remember that the position of Lord Ganesha’s trunk holds significance. Avoid having the trunk point to the right, as it symbolizes challenges or a stubborn demeanor. Positioning the trunk to the left signifies positivity and success.

2. Following Ganesh sthapana, refrain from consuming onion, garlic, and other Tamasic foods. Prepare only Satvik dishes and offer them to Lord Ganesha before partaking in the meal.

3. During Ganesh Chaturthi, ensure that the house is not left unattended. It's advised to have a family member present at all times in the home with the deity.

4. While performing the sthapana, avoid closing the main door.

5. Before immersing the Lord Ganesha idol, remember to conduct aarti and puja ceremonies.

