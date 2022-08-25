Search icon
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook status, Instagram quotes to share with your loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes: This Ganesh Chaturthi greet your loved ones with prosperity and good fortune with these wishes.

Like every year Ganesh Chaturthi is here and devotees are ready with a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and excitement to welcome Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati’s son Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of ten days and this year it will be celebrated on August 31.

No task is complete without remembering Lord Ganesha. He symbolises an auspicious and pure start to everything in the world which is also called the 'shubharambh' in Hindi. Ganesha, the obstacle defeater and the Lord of Bliss, will guide us through all our turbulence and show us the light.

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp wishes, Facebook status, and Instagram quotes to share with your loved ones

1. May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

2. I wish you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, may your all dreams come true.

3. I know that Ganesha is happy with me, for he has made my life so rich with a friend like you. Jai Shri Ganesh.

4. May your life gets filled with sweetness like the Modaks of Lord Ganesha, may Lord Ganesha bestow you the power to destroy your sorrow. 

5. Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha | Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada ||

6. May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love, and blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above! 

7. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles of your life, Provide you with auspicious beginnings, Inspire you with creativity, And bless you with intellect and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. May Lord Ganesha shower on you blossoms of love and peace. May the divine grace be with you today and always! 

9. Jay Shree Ganeshay namah / Ganapati Bappa Morya / Mangalmurti Moraya / Saglya mitrana mazya kadun. Happy Ganesh Puja!

​10. I wish you a very Happy Gowri Ganesha and I pray to Ganesh Chaturthi for your wonderful life ahead. And that, all your dreams come true

