Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on August 31: Know tithi, puja muhurat, mantras

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark Lord Ganesha's birthday. Devotees observe a fast on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

File Photo

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. This year, it will be celebrated on August 31. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. It is an 11-day long festival and it is believed that on these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Devotees celebrate this day by observing a fast on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi 

Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will begin at 03:33 pm on Tuesday, August 30, and will end at 03:22 pm on Wednesday, August 31. Ganesh Chaturthi’s fast will be observed on August 31 as per Udaya Tithi. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Muhurat 

On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi’s Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am. 

Ganesh Mantra 

"Om Gam Ganpataye Namah”

Meaning: It means bowing down to the Almighty Ganpati with all our existence and accepting all his great qualities in our self-being.

"Om Vignanaashnay Namah"

Meaning: Ganpati is also worshipped to remove obstacles from one’s life. Here vigna means obstacles and nashnay means One who removes obstacles.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati’s establishment and immersion

Ganpati's 'sthapna' will be done on August 31 between 11:05 pm to 01:38 pm. The immersion of Ganpati Bappa's idol will take place on the day of Ganesh Chaturdashi, which is on Friday, September 9.

