Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know what type of Ganesha idol good for home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and the devotees have already started the preparation for Ganesh puja. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31, Wednesday, which is a day of Ganesh Ji. Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes all the obstacles and showers blessings on his devotees.

His devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha into their homes, worship with great enthusiasm for 10 long days, and on the last day, devotees perform visharjan (immersion of the lord Ganesha idol).

It is believed that the great Maratha leader Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaja initiated Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra to promote the spirit of nationalism.

What kind of a Ganesh idol to bring home?

Lord Ganesha Ji sitting posture- Sitting lord Ganesha symbolises happiness, peace and prosperity. It encourages positive energy and a peaceful environment.

Lord Ganesha in reclining posture- The Ganesha idol in reclining or laying posture signifies luxury, comfort, and prosperity. If a person needs all this, it’s recommended to place Reclining Ganesha at home.

left side trunk- This posture of lord Ganesha delivers serenity, peace, and positivity with calm energy.

Mouse- Lord Ganesha’s vehicle is a Rat. He directs us to move aside from the restriction of our big egos and to travel on the right path in life. We need to become humble, separate our ego burden, and be attentive to following the purposes, which others have overlooked. The mouse also represents material desire and our mind, which is full of desire, which reflects even after fulfilling all your materialistic desires you are not attached to them.

Modak- Modaks reflect his personality. Modak means bliss. Lord Ganesha becomes very happy after eating modak. This makes the devotees happy.

Where to place Ganesh's idol?

According to Vastu experts, the west, the north and the north-east direction, are the best places to keep lord Ganesh's idols or images at home. You can also keep the Ganesha murti facing inside the main door. Always remember that the back of the deity should face the outside of the house.

Which colour Ganesha idol is good for home?

According to Vastu Shastra, a white colour Ganesha idol for home is the perfect choice for those who are seeking peace and prosperity. You can also go for white Ganesha colour images. Those who are desirous of self-growth should select for vermillion-coloured Ganesh murti for home.

What does Lord Ganesha's big head represent?

Everything how lord Ganesha looks and every element is a perfect teaching and perfect alignment of all 9 planets, Lord Ganesha's big head represents thinking big. His big ears show that listens more, his small eyes represent focus and his small mouth means speaks less. Ganesha's long trunk symbolises strength and stability. The big belly means, that even if you have got all the luxuries in life, still life has its ups and down but you remained happy and content.