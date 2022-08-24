Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 famous Lord Ganesha temples that devotees must visit

Rakshabandhan and Krishna Janmashtami, two major Hindu festivals, have already marked the beginning of India's summer vacation season. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. Fasting, praising the Lord, and praying for the fulfilment of their greatest aspirations are all part of the 10-day festival in which people from all across the nation take part.

This year, worshippers may observe Ganesh Chaturthi at any of India's revered Ganesha temples. Let's take a look at some of the most well-known Lord Ganesha temples that people might visit during the celebration before the event even starts on August 31.

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighbourhood is a highly revered shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha and one of the city's most famous temples. This statue of Lord Ganesha, it is said, makes ones desires come true via the power of manifestation. The Lord is being worshipped in this place, and it is a beautiful sight to witness. It's true that the temple is always bustling with worshippers, but Tuesdays are when things really pick up. One of the main draws of the Siddhivinayak temple is the fact that many well-known politicians and celebrities visit there.

Adi Vinayaka Temple, Tamil Nadu

Muktheeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu is home to this one-of-a-kind structure, and it's not far from Thilatharpanapuri. Adi Vinayaka is the name given to the temple. Due to the likeness of a human face on his celestial form, this Adi Vinayaka is also known as Nara Mukha Vinayaka. It was in this form that Ganesha was worshipped before he assumed his more well-known Gajanana, or elephant-faced, incarnation. Ganesha is holding an axe, a rope, a modaka, and a lotus in this finely carved granite statue.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Pune

Located in Pune, Maharashtra, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is a holy shrine devoted to the Hindu god Ganapati. Even by itself, the Ganesha statue is a marvel. Throughout the years, devotees have added approximately eight kg of gold adornment to the seven and a half foot tall, four foot wide structure. That the temple still stands as a testament to its long and prosperous history is remarkable. As part of the Ganesh festival, the temple is beautifully illuminated with colourful displays.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Indore

Many different things go into making the primary idol of Lord Ganesh. These include bricks, jaggery, limestone, mud, earth, water, and other such things. This temple is one of the most visited in the city because of its religious importance and lengthy history. Those of certain faiths believe that if they make a wish here, it will be fulfilled shortly. This temple is distinguished from other local houses of worship by its peaceful and sanctified atmosphere.

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple, Rajasthan

The Trinetra Ganesha Temple in Rajasthan, India, is the most well-known and ancient temple dedicated to Ganesha. You'll find it in close proximity to Rajasthan's famous Ranthambore fortress. Approximately 12 kilometres from Sawai Madhopur, you'll find the well-established temple in the heart of Ranthambore fort. The idea that pilgrims from all over the globe visit this temple all through the year and even construct little versions of their homes adjacent to the temple grounds is intriguing. People do this in the hope that God would provide them with the means to buy or build a house.