Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can easily make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idol at home

All devotees of Lord Ganesha have started prepping for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is set to bring in lots of joy and happiness on August 31 this year. Only a few days are left for the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, devotees are focusing on getting eco-friendly Ganesha idols instead of the Plaster of Paris (POP) ones which are quiet common these days.

If you are also planning to do an eco-friendly Ganpati sthapna (installation) at your residence, then continue reading ahead as we have some great tips for you.

You can make an idol of Ganpati using clay at your home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Steps to make eco-friendly Ganpata Bappa idol