Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Evening puja timings, shubh mahurat, vidhi and rituals

It is an 11-day long festival and it is believed that in these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom and prosperity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Evening puja timings, shubh mahurat, vidhi and rituals
File photo

The popular Indian festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebration begins today (August 31). This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati.  On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. It is an 11-day long festival and it is believed that in these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom and prosperity to his devotees. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra Month. This year, it is celebrated on August 31, 2022.

Shukla Paksha Vinayaka Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari Chaturthi Paksha): Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Start: 30 August 2022 at 3:33 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 31 August 2022 at 3:23 pm

Shubh Muhurat for Murti Sthapana and Pooja on August

Shubh Yog August 31, 2022: 05:58 AM to 09:00 AM

Shubh Choghadiya August 31, 2022: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM

Evening Auspicious Time August 31, 2022: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi:

According to Drik Panchang, It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna Kala, hence Ganesh Puja is performed during Madhyahna. According to the Hindu day's division, Madhyahna Kala is midday. People are advised to avoid sighting the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, as it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank - meaning false accusation of stealing something.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rituals:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees perform their religious duties by getting up early. Then, they take a bath, wear new clothes, clean the temple in their house, light a diya in the temple, place gangajal, offer bhog prasad and modaks to Lord Ganesha, and perform aarti. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.