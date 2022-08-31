Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Evening puja timings, shubh mahurat, vidhi and rituals

File photo

The popular Indian festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebration begins today (August 31). This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. It is an 11-day long festival and it is believed that in these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom and prosperity to his devotees.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra Month. This year, it is celebrated on August 31, 2022.

Shukla Paksha Vinayaka Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari Chaturthi Paksha): Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Start: 30 August 2022 at 3:33 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 31 August 2022 at 3:23 pm

Shubh Muhurat for Murti Sthapana and Pooja on August

Shubh Yog August 31, 2022: 05:58 AM to 09:00 AM

Shubh Choghadiya August 31, 2022: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM

Evening Auspicious Time August 31, 2022: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi:

According to Drik Panchang, It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna Kala, hence Ganesh Puja is performed during Madhyahna. According to the Hindu day's division, Madhyahna Kala is midday. People are advised to avoid sighting the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, as it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank - meaning false accusation of stealing something.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rituals:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees perform their religious duties by getting up early. Then, they take a bath, wear new clothes, clean the temple in their house, light a diya in the temple, place gangajal, offer bhog prasad and modaks to Lord Ganesha, and perform aarti.