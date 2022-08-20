Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, mantras and significance

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on 31 August 2022.

Ganesha is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. This year, it is falling on August 31. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. It is an 11-day long festival and it is believed that in these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom and prosperity to his devotees.

Why do we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati lived in Kailash for years. One day, Goddess Parvati wanted to take a bath but there was no one to guard her. She created an idol of a boy with turmeric and infused life into him. She asked her son to not let anyone enter the house while she was taking bath. Meanwhile, Lord Shiva returned home but the boy would not let him in. Angered by the adamant boy, Lord Shiva sheared off his head with his “Trishul”. The moment she saw this, a furious Parvati demanded he bring the boy back to life. Lord Brahma advised replacing the boy’s head with any creature who was sleeping with its head towards the North. Ultimately, the boy’s head was replaced with a baby elephant and he was named Ganpati or Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great pomp and devotion.

Date and Time

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra Month. This year, it is celebrated on August 31, 2022.

Shukla Paksha Vinayaka Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari Chaturthi Paksha)

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Start: 30 August 2022 at 3:33 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 31 August 2022 at 3:23 pm

Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh is considered the god who is worshipped first before any other god in any puja or ritual. It is also believed that fasting during this time removes all the obstacles.

Ganesh mantra

“Om Gam Ganpataye Namah”

Meaning: It means bowing down to the Almighty Ganpati with all our existence and accepting all his great qualities in our self-being.

"Om Vignanaashnay Namah"

Meaning: Ganpati is also worshipped to remove obstacles from one’s life. Here vigna means obstacles and nashnay means One who removes obstacles.