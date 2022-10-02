Gandhi Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with family and friends

Representational Image

Mahatma Gandhi, who is regarded as one of the greatest leaders of the freedom struggle and the Father of the Nation, celebrates his birthday each year on October 2 with the celebration known as Gandhi Jayanti. Although this day is a national holiday in India, celebrations are held all over the nation with a variety of planned events. Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma or the great soul, is recognised for his lifelong advocacy of nonviolence.

Along with these issues, he battled racism, the caste system, and untouchability. His birthday is also recognised as the UN General Assembly's 2007 declaration of the International Day of Non-Violence.

