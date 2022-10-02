Gandhi Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with family and friends

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:13 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi, who is regarded as one of the greatest leaders of the freedom struggle and the Father of the Nation, celebrates his birthday each year on October 2 with the celebration known as Gandhi Jayanti. Although this day is a national holiday in India, celebrations are held all over the nation with a variety of planned events. Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma or the great soul, is recognised for his lifelong advocacy of nonviolence.
Along with these issues, he battled racism, the caste system, and untouchability. His birthday is also recognised as the UN General Assembly's 2007 declaration of the International Day of Non-Violence.
Here are some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family.
- Wishing everyone a very happy Gandhi Jayanti. May Gandhi be with us always to remind us of all the wrongs that have been done so that we do not repeat them in the future.
- If we don't work to serve our country and become responsible, hard working citizens, the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations will be insufficient.
- Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.
- We must unite to take any necessary action to strengthen our nation. Regards on this special day honouring Gandhi.
- Every person has the potential to be a hero, and we can all unleash that potential by going above and beyond for our nation. I wish you a happy Gandhi Jayanti.
- On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to learn from the mistakes of our past and work for a better future.
- Gandhi always advised us to control our rage and adhere to non-violence in order to improve the future of our country. Greetings on Gandhi Day.
- "Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. "- Mahatma Gandhi
- Mahatma Gandhi once said, “the greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”
- “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” Happy Gandhi Jayanti !