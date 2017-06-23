Headlines

South Africa: Gandhi House launches 'Satyagraha House Tea'

A new tea blend inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's minimalistic approach to diet intake was launched at Satyagraha House in South Africa. The blend was named 'Satyagraha House Tea', an organic caffeine-free blend of all-natural ingredients.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2017, 11:28 AM IST

A new tea blend inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's minimalistic approach to diet intake was launched here at Satyagraha House in South Africa.

The blend was named 'Satyagraha House Tea', an organic caffeine-free blend of all-natural ingredients.

Satyagraha House, a unique museum and guest house adapted from a house where Gandhi lived during his tenure in the city at the turn of the 19th century, joined luxury African brand Yswara to create its own bespoke wellness blend.

"Our products are a symbol of the ingenuity and traditions of the African people and our brand and the company ethos resonates strongly with Gandhi's message of Satyagraha - the force that is generated through adherence to Truth," said Yswara's founder and CEO Swaady Martin on Thursday.

The Satyagraha House bespoke blend, a chai Malawian verbena tisane, combines the very best of African teas harvested from various locations around Africa and blended within South Africa.

Cinnamon pieces, black tea, lemon verbena, cloves, ginger, cardamom, honeybush, rooibos and rosebuds were used to create the herbal tea which is rich in antioxidants and good for releasing blocked nasal airways.

"Gandhi had strong views on food and drinks and adopted a minimalistic approach to diet intake. To respect Gandhi's views, we imagined a brew he would enjoy and created a wellness herbal tea blending warm spices with fragrant verbena from Malawi," said Edna Oberholzer, general manager of the Satyagraha House and Museum.

Following the initial launch here, there will be an international launch in Paris on June 23, said Fabrice Dabouineau, CEO of Satyagraha House and director of the agency Voyageurs du Monde Africa, which set up Satyagraha House in 2007.

The venue is very popular with tourists from India and other countries abroad who can relive the history of Gandhi's time in South Africa with a wide range of artefacts and stay in rooms designed with the basic facilities as used by Gandhi.

 

