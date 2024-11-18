The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is believed to remove all obstacles from the lives of his devotees.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, an important and revered Hindu festival, is observed with great devotion and fervor every year. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, during the Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar. The festival is a time for fasting, prayers, and special rituals that invoke blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity, happiness, and the removal of all life’s hindrances. Here’s everything you need to know about Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024.

When is Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024?

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month will begin on November 18 at 6:55 PM and end on November 19 at 5:28 PM. Based on the Panchang, this year Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on November 18, which will conclude with the offering of Arghya to the moon. It is important to note that the moonrise on this day will be at 7:34 PM.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi holds great significance in Hindu culture and tradition. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and is believed to remove obstacles, bring good fortune, and bring an end to adversities in life. Lord Ganesha is considered the "Pratham Pujya" or the first deity to be worshipped before any religious ceremony or undertaking.

On this day, Lord Ganesha is revered in his Maha Ganapati form, and his blessings are sought for success, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles from every aspect of life. Observing a fast on Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness and positive energy into the devotee's life, ensuring they are protected from life's hardships.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi: Rituals

On Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. They set up a Lord Ganesha idol, purify it with panchamrit, and offer sweets like laddoos and modaks, along with durva grass. After chanting the Ganesh Ashtakshara Mantra and reciting the Bindayak Katha, they perform aarti. Devotees fast throughout the day, breaking the fast only after moonrise, when they offer Arghya to the moon for blessings of prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

Why is Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi observed?

The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is believed to remove all obstacles from the lives of his devotees. The significance of Sankashti Chaturthi is rooted in the Hindu belief that fasting on this day helps alleviate troubles, obstacles, and difficulties in life. Devotees observe a strict fast, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings for success, happiness, and the removal of negative energies.